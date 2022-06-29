ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Cohen

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows the name Leah Cohen. She’s a chef. She’s a television star. She’s a mom and a wife and so many other things, and she’s also someone we all love to watch. She’s done such big things with her career, and she’s taking it into a new level of exciting...

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor Frankie Paul

Members of the Mormon church are known for being very conservative. So, you can only imagine how shocked people were when a well-known TikToker named Taylor Frankie Paul revealed that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were involved in “soft swinging” with other couples. The announcement got Taylor lots of attention which also brought a good amount of criticism. On top of that, the end of her marriage has also been a hot topic on the internet. However, despite all of the things that people have to stay about her Taylor is moving forward and doing her best to remain unbothered. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Taylor Frankie Paul.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alejandra Ramos

Alejandra Ramos has been working in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. During that time she has become known for her work in the food industry as well as her work as a TV host. Alejandra’s bright personality is infectious and most would agree that she was born to be a star. She is probably most well-known for her regular appearances on Today. She will also be the host of the upcoming TV series The Great American Recipe. With each year, more opportunities seem to be coming her way and there’s no doubt that there will be even more in the future. Maybe one day she will even get the chance to have her own show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alejandra Ramos.
Variety

Charlamagne Tha God, iHeartMedia Announce First Black Effect Podcast Festival in Brooklyn This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Radio host and entrepreneur Charlamagne Tha God is producing the first Black Effect Podcast Festival in partnership with iHeartMedia, aimed at celebrating and amplifying Black voices in the podcast industry. The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Charlamagne Tha God will join popular personalities from the Black Effect Podcast Network for a day full of live podcast recordings and discussions. The festival will be hosted by comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Symone. Charlamagne Tha God teamed with iHeartMedia...
The Boys: “Here Comes a Candle to Light You…” Recap

There’s no doubt that everyone saw something amazing on the latest episode of The Boys, Homelander is rattled. It would appear that his encounter with Soldier Boy in the previous episode shook him a little more than the supe is willing to admit. The hallucination he suffers while speaking to a group of people, or rather, during his latest spew of lies about Starlight, suggests that he didn’t forget that he was nearly taken out by his fellow supe. But it’s even better when Soldier Boy finds out something about Homelander that fans of the comics might have known, but the rest of us had to learn. Should I let that spoiler go? Or maybe it would be better if fans watched and learned for themselves. In any case, it’s not too hard to sit through this episode since it moves along at a pace that’s easy to follow and is still insane as Soldier Boy is still seeking to take out his former team for setting him up, which means that he’s going after Mindstorm since already took out the TNT Twins, were utterly useless at the end.
Meet The Cast Of “Griselda”

A serious crime drama series will be dropping on Netflix this year, and it stars an actress who had just come off a highly successful sitcom. Griselda is an upcoming crime drama streaming miniseries that is set to premiere on Netflix. It is directed by Andres Baiz, who had previously worked on projects like The Hidden Face, Metastasis, and Narcos. Here is a description of the storyline, according to Deadline: “The six-episode series chronicles the life of Colombian-born Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.” Griselda is set to feature an impressive lineup of cast members. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Griselda.
Meet The Cast Of “The Idol”

A new TV show starring an unlikely lead is set to premiere on HBO this year. Titled The Idol, the show is created by singer Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd. He is co-creating the show with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Here is how Deadline describes the plot of the series: “The series follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner turned secret cult leader.” Despite a few major changes to the show and its cast members, an HBO spokesperson told Deadline that production continues for the upcoming series, saying: “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.” The Idol features an intriguing cast of actors set to portray the interesting characters written into the show. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol.
Five Reasons Tiana Will Receive a Warm Welcome from Fans

It’s been a while since The Princess and The Frog was released, but this is still one of the more popular stories in the Disney lineup since Tiana is one of the princesses that started to make it clear that the influential young women of Disney weren’t waiting for anyone to come save them. Granted, Tiana wanted a better life, and she wanted her circumstances to change. One could even say that she was a bit of a dreamer and spent at least some of her time looking to the horizon with a wistful look on her face. But the difference is that she didn’t JUST wait for things to happen, as she was a seriously busy young woman that was willing to put in the work for everything she did. In the movie, it’s not hard at all to say that she wasn’t treated fairly at all times, but it was enough to say that she’d earned the regard of those who cared the most about her. Here are a few reasons why the Tiana series coming to Disney+ should do well.
“Ratatouille” Turns 15 In 2022

You won’t find a lot of pushback if you declare Ratatouille as one of the best-animated movies within the last 20 years. The movie continues to be one of the highest-rated Pixar movies ever, and its story holds up even on its 15th anniversary in 2022. Ratatouille follows the story of Remy, a rat who dreams of becoming a chef. He’s talented enough to follow his dream, but faces discrimination because of his species. The movie is set in Paris, and showcases some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and cuisine. The movie was released in 2007 to critical acclaim. It won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and was nominated for four other Oscars. It’s currently one of the 100 best-reviewed movies on Rotten Tomatoes. A generous review from Anupama Chopra for Film Companion wrote: “This is a film about a rat who becomes a chef in Paris. But it’s so much more than that. It’s about what a great artist can be, where a great artist can come from, it’s about food and how to savour it. It has one of my favourite fictional characters, Anton Ego, who is a food critic is in this film voiced by Peter O’Toole. The film is visually gorgeous and transports you to Paris and God knows how long it will be before any of us will get to travel again so this is a good way to do it.” Another critic, Bob Mondello from NPR, wrote: “Kids will gobble it up while parents relish its wit — and everyone will want to go out to eat afterward.”
Remembering Mary Mara: Actress Died at 61

Death is one thing that all people have in common. But that doesn’t make it any easier to cope with the reality of someone passing away. When news broke that actress Mary Mara passed away suddenly at the age of 61, people couldn’t help but feel stunned. Those close to Mary instantly began to mourn the loss of someone they knew and loved while those who only knew her through her work recognized that the world had lost a very bright star. While nothing can take away from the fact that Mary’s story was cut short, people can at least find comfort in the fact that her legacy will continue to live on thanks to all of the contributions she made to the entertainment industry. Read on to learn more about the life and legacy of Mary Mara.
For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close

There are people in this world that are mad and they know it, but they don’t care. Then there are those that watch those people and try to figure them out, only to realize that they can’t always tell when that person is going to turn, juke, or sit still. Del Close was one of those people, and a great number of comedians and actors out there remember what he was like, and this documentary only shows a brief bit of what he could do and what he was about. Trying to figure out a man like Del Close is the kind of journey that one might take a lifetime to complete, only to realize that whatever madness lies within a mind such as Del’s is elusive as hell and isn’t going to be entirely figured out even when the person is on their deathbed. It sounds melodramatic and ridiculous, doesn’t it? Welcome to the front gate of a madman’s mind, and madwoman too since there’s no excluding anyone from this type of condition. But Del Close is one of those who had the admiration of many and yet wasn’t nearly as known as many of those that he inspired.
