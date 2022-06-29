10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Cohen

You won’t find a lot of pushback if you declare Ratatouille as one of the best-animated movies within the last 20 years. The movie continues to be one of the highest-rated Pixar movies ever, and its story holds up even on its 15th anniversary in 2022. Ratatouille follows the story of Remy, a rat who dreams of becoming a chef. He’s talented enough to follow his dream, but faces discrimination because of his species. The movie is set in Paris, and showcases some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and cuisine. The movie was released in 2007 to critical acclaim. It won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and was nominated for four other Oscars. It’s currently one of the 100 best-reviewed movies on Rotten Tomatoes. A generous review from Anupama Chopra for Film Companion wrote: “This is a film about a rat who becomes a chef in Paris. But it’s so much more than that. It’s about what a great artist can be, where a great artist can come from, it’s about food and how to savour it. It has one of my favourite fictional characters, Anton Ego, who is a food critic is in this film voiced by Peter O’Toole. The film is visually gorgeous and transports you to Paris and God knows how long it will be before any of us will get to travel again so this is a good way to do it.” Another critic, Bob Mondello from NPR, wrote: “Kids will gobble it up while parents relish its wit — and everyone will want to go out to eat afterward.”

