ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Video shows bison attacking family at Yellowstone National Park

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTjm0_0gPWguuC00

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK ( KTVX ) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday.

Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. What appears to be a family of four or five people, including a child, run in an effort to escape.

One person in the group, a 34-year-old Colorado man, was gored and sustained an arm injury, National Park officials say.

The injured man was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Warning: The video below may be difficult for some viewers to watch

Video courtesy of Rob Goodell

Goodell says prior to recording the video he had been following the bison for a while. He watched the situation unfold, and claims the man seen wearing a hat in the video approached the bison and got too close.

According to Goodell, the man who was pummeled was the first to get the bison riled up. The bison then went after the older couple because the child ran toward them.

Nation braces for miserable travel weekend as canceled flights stack up

Jeremy Shaw, a park manager at Utah’s Antelope Island, said people often get too close to bison. “They always want to get closer and closer for photos. But ultimately, any time there is a dangerous interaction with wildlife, it’s because the person got too close.”

This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to a bison, and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

LIST: The most mispronounced places across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Whether you're a new resident or a tourist, pronouncing place names across the High Plains can be an embarrassing nightmare. However, MyHighPlains.com has collected a cheat sheet for you to use to talk along with the High Plains' born-and-raised.
AMARILLO, TX
Texas Observer

Big Shock in Big Bend

Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Chase involving suspected human smugglers ends with 4 dead in South Texas

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
papercitymag.com

Indoor Farming Innovators to Open Their Newest Farm in Arlington — Bowery’s Produce Revolution Hits North Texas

Bowery Farming's Mustard Frills variety is dressed with caramelized onion and walnut relish. Indoor farming powerhouse Bowery Farming started from the ground up (literally) in 2015 with its New York City debut. Now, the pioneer in vertical farming is preparing to open its first Texas farm. The next Bowery indoor farm is set for South Cooper Street in Arlington.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Bison#Streaming Video#Accident
brownwoodnews.com

PRUSSIC ACID POISONING STRIKES CENTRAL TEXAS AREA

Prussic acid poisoning is usually a concern in the fall when animals graze after a frost. However, this type of toxicity can also develop in forages during a drought, and it has recently started to wreak havoc on a few livestock operations in parts of Central Texas. Oklahoma State University...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
iheart.com

Craving Italian Beef? Portillo's Is Bringing The 'Beef Bus' To Texas

Italian beef is rolling into town in a hot, new ride!. Iconic Chicago restaurant chain Portillo's is bringing its "Beef Bus" to the Lone Star State next month, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Portillo's is opening its first Texas restaurant in The Colony — at the below address —...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Best places to swim in Texas according to Google

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is at its peak with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so here’s a list of some of the best places to cool off and swim in the state of Texas according to Google! At the very top of the list is Guadalupe River State Park with a […]
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Texas

Once all the hot dogs and burgers have been eaten and all your at-home fireworks have been set off, it's time to see the real thing. Pure Wow compiled a list of the best fireworks show in every state. Here's what the lifestyle website said about its list:. Oh, say...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas 6.23.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.
TEMPLE, TX
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy