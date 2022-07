Aaron Buck, Yellowstone Regional Airport Director, and Bob Redmond, YRA board member, talked about how the airport is doing as far as passengers, the pilot shortage, capacity and expansion in the future. The airport is moving forward on a 10,000 square foot expansion on the east end of the airport. There may also be a new carrier at the airport with Alaska Airlines starting negotiations to have a presence at YRA in the next two to four years.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO