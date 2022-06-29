ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UniFirst: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.77 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $511.5 million in the period.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $6.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.99 billion to $2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNF

