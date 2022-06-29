ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

East side gets creative with a little art gallery near La Follette

By Kayla Huynh
captimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Turner Avenue near La Follette High School, a 15-by-18 inch box holds tiny patrons who peer at art on a miniature scale. The little free art gallery has become a family affair for Nola Risse-Connolly, whose husband created the wooden structure this summer. Risse-Connolly manages the gallery, overseeing the art...

