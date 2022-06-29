ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Riley Moss Earns Pre-Season Camp All-American Honors

By Iowa Sports Information
 3 days ago

Iowa Senior Cornerback Recognized By Foundation

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Riley Moss has earned Walter Camp Preseason Second-Team All-America honors, it was announced Tuesday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Moss, a defensive back from Ankeny, Iowa, has also earned preseason All-America honors from Phil Steele and he is a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

During the 2021 season, Moss was a first-team All-America selection by Sporting News and he was voted the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Moss was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both league coaches and media and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He also earned Iowa’s Team Hustle Award.

Moss is second in school history in career interception return yards (239) and he is one of three players in program history with three interception return touchdowns. In 41 career games, Moss has 111 tackles (92 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three straight nonconference home games, each featuring a different start time. The season-opener Sept. 3 against South Dakota State is slated for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff on FS1. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State will follow on Sept. 10, with a 3 p.m. start time on BTN. Iowa’s final nonconference contest is an evening contest against Nevada, with that game starting at 6:30 p.m. and it will be televised on BTN.

Daily Iowan

Opinion | Why Iowa baseball didn’t make a regional

Another year, another controversial ending. The Iowa baseball team is left out of the NCAA Tournament again. This time, not by the fault of the selection committee, but by the fault of the team. The Hawkeyes missed out on an NCAA postseason bid for the fourth straight season despite another...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Caitlin Clark joining IndyCar Kids Day

Saturday, July 23, has been designated “Kids’ Day” during the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway. More than 1,000 kids from central Iowa youth programs and school districts will attend the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250. The kids will also hang out with Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark, and watch concerts featuring Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia […]
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police launch online reporting system for minor offenses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 1st, 2022 the Iowa City Police Department launched the Desk Officer Reporting System(DORS) in an effort to streamline services and allow for social distancing when appropriate. The system allows community members to report non-emergency offenses with no known suspects. Incidents include:. Harassment. Theft.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Many will celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks but they are already sparking stress for some. ”The noise it sounds like an attack with weapons,” explained Jim Neal, Board President at the Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids. The organization helps veterans in the community and while Neal is a Navy veteran himself and isn’t bothered by fireworks, he says several other veterans are.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Barrel House Restaurants bring in robots to fill gaps in staffing

Linn County — The future has arrived in Eastern Iowa. Both Barrel House Restaurant locations in Cedar Rapids and in Marion have begun using robots in their daily operations. Cedar Rapids Barrel House Restaurant General Manager Shawnen Youngman tells Iowa's News Now they locations are struggling to hire a full staff.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
