Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Wednesday reported net income of $74.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.59 per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

