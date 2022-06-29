PMQs: Blackford and Raab on Scottish independence referendum bid

The Queen has taken part in her third event in four days during her visit to Scotland. The monarch, 96, looked on as more than 300 officers and archers from the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland took part in the Reddendo parade. She smiled and waved as she emerged from...
A train drivers' strike has caused chaos for travellers trying to get to and from Stansted airport today, with huge queues forming outside the terminal as hundreds waited for services. Rail operator Greater Anglia cancelled more than 90 per cent of its services today after workers from the Associated Society...
The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute have won an appeal for his case to be heard again. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told...
Rochdale cannot start to heal until members of a grooming gang have been deported, the region's mayor has said. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has urged the government to "get the right outcome" after a ringleader of the gang avoided deportation. Abdul Aziz, 51, was among nine gang members jailed...
