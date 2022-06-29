Michael Adams: Road Runner

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 2 miles with average ups and downs and a tricky descent to the cave. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet at 10:30 am at the trailhead for spur trail to cave at Old Blue Hills Road (formerly the route of the Mattabesett). Dogs welcome. Rain or extreme heat cancels. Ice cream afterwards at Durham Dari Serve if there is interest. From the junctions of Rtes. 17 and 79, drive south on Rte. 79 for 0.8 miles, turn left onto Old Blue Hills Rd and immediately bear right, proceed 0.7 miles to the trailhead at a grassy area on the right.

DURHAM, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO