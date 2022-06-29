ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, CT

Michael Adams: Road Runner

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Adams has already collected a first - he was the first person to sign up for the 44th annual Four on the Fourth road race. (Photo by Rita Christopher/The Courier) Mike Adams already has a first and Chester Rotary’s Four on the Fourth road race has not even been run...

Coginchaug Cave, Durham (C3C) (Relaxed)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 2 miles with average ups and downs and a tricky descent to the cave. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet at 10:30 am at the trailhead for spur trail to cave at Old Blue Hills Road (formerly the route of the Mattabesett). Dogs welcome. Rain or extreme heat cancels. Ice cream afterwards at Durham Dari Serve if there is interest. From the junctions of Rtes. 17 and 79, drive south on Rte. 79 for 0.8 miles, turn left onto Old Blue Hills Rd and immediately bear right, proceed 0.7 miles to the trailhead at a grassy area on the right.
Old Saybrook Girls’ Lacrosse Enjoys a Storybook Season

The Old Saybrook girls’ lacrosse team established itself as the top squad in the Shoreline Conference with a talented core of seniors leading the way in 2022. The Rams showcased their skills and dedication to the game on the league’s biggest stage by winning the program’s first conference title since 2015 this spring. Old Saybrook wound up advancing to the semifinals of the Class S State Tournament to finish with 19 victories in a special sendoff season for its seniors.
North Haven Baseball Stayed Strong to Claim Division Title

The 2022 edition of the North Haven baseball team rallied down the home stretch of the season to win the SCC Oronoque Division title this spring. With 64 years as North Haven’s head coach under his belt, Bob DeMayo said that he will remember this year’s squad by how the Nighthawks battled until the very end to finish their year as divisional champs.
A guide to ‘Food Truck Paradise’ at Long Wharf in New Haven

A long-standing stalwart in the New Haven food community, the row of food trucks darting Long Wharf Drive, affectionally known as "Food Truck Paradise," is just as iconic as apizza and original cheeseburgers. Any day of the week, patrons can find a number of culinary options ranging from tostadas and...
Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
"Wine Spectator" honors Glastonbury restaurant

Wine Spectator has named the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor restaurants for their wine offerings. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from each of the 50 states and more than 70 countries. Locally, 2 Hopewell Bistro in the South Glastonbury section of Glastonbury is...
Bristol mourns the loss of Art Ward

BRISTOL – City residents mourned the loss of Art Ward, a U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran, former mayor and city councilor and passionate veterans’ advocate, following his unexpected death Wednesday evening. Ward’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page in a post written by his daughter Kim Ward...
North Haven Girl Scouts Hold Bridging Ceremony

North Haven Girl Scouts held a town-wide Bridging Ceremony on June 9, advancing scouts in five troops to the next level of scouting. One scout, Paola Frunzio, earned the Gold Award, the highest achievement that can be earned in Girl Scouting. The award has national standards and represents an individual’s accomplishments, leadership, commitment, creativity, and personal effort in contributing to making their community a better place to live. Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Diana Mahoney attended this year’s ceremony. Troops bridging this year were: Ambassador Troop 60109 bridged to Adult, Senior Troop 60160 bridged to Ambassador, Junior Troops 60151 and 60421 bridged to Cadette, Brownie Troops 60145 and 60027 bridged to Junior, and Daisy Troops 60421 and 60071 bridged to Brownie.
Bristol couple hosts musical artists at their home

BRISTOL – Bristol couple Paul and Diane Wallen combine their love of live music, support for rising artists and communal fellowship by hosting house concerts, a music scene trend in which private residences and properties host small concert settings. The pair were introduced to holding house concerts by first...
Recently opened restaurants in the Hartford area

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Hartford from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #10. Puente Pub – Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Latin American, Pubs– Address: 81 S Main St Farmington, CT 06085– Opened: Opened 2 […]
Racing for Goodwill at the 44th Four on the Fourth

Whether you are a runner, a jogger, or just enjoy watching others run, the 44th annual Four on the Fourth is just the excuse you need to up and move for those in need. The Chester Rotary hosts its annual Four on the Fourth fundraising footrace in celebration of Independence Day, an event in which can be participated in-person or virtually. The funds that are raised from those signing up for the race will be donated to a variety of local charities and organizations.
Tobin’s a Force on the Singles Court

Risa Tobin netted a record of 16-6 while playing both No. 3 and 4 singles for the North Haven girls’ tennis team as a junior this spring. (Photo courtesy of Risa Tobin) The North Haven girls’ tennis team put together an excellent season in 2022, and one of the biggest factors behind the Nighthawks’ success was the performance of junior singles player Risa Tobin. Risa’s efforts bolstered a talented singles lineup that helped North Haven earn 15 victories as she emerged as a leader on the team.
Girardi Named Madison Exchange Club June Youth of the Month

Brian Girardi (second from left, accompanied by parents Nancy and Michael Girardi) accepts his Youth of the Month award from Exchange Club member David Bell (left). (Photo courtesy of the Exchange Club of Madison) Exchange Club of Madison’s Youth of the Month for the month of June is Brian Girardi....
