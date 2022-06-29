American Legion

Hudson 12, Cherry Valley 0 : James Borsari struck out six and hurled a no-hitter, while Braden Deckers was 3 for 4 with one RBI and Brady Stuart and Chris McDonald each went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as visiting Hudson (9-4) blanked Cherry Valley in five innings.

East Side 8, Shrewsbury 0: Tom Power stuck out eight and allowed four hits as East Side (8-3) blanked Shrewsbury (9-1). Teammate Colin Johnson had two hits and two RBIs, while Cam Carignan collected two hits and one run. Noah Pratt and Joe Bazydlo scored two runs each.

Leominster 2, Northbridge 0: Brandon Arsenault allowed no runs on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts while scoring the winning run in the fifth as visiting Leominster (7-4) shut out Northbridge (6-5). Mike Shorey allowed two runs on five hits in a complete game effort for Northbridge and teammate Zach Feeney went 2 for 3.

Main South 7, Northborough 2 : Charles Eggen (2 RBIs), Owen Cooney (2 runs) and Jake O'Donnell all went 2 for 3 as visiting Millbury (4-7) defeated Northborough (3-7). Connor Lee tallied two hits for Northborough and teammate Cole Jones singled and drove in a run.

PNJ Senior Ruth

Millbury 15, Holden 5 : Sean Kelly (double, RBI) and Jimmer Donnelly (2 RBIs) each had three hits, while Matt Fadden (RBI) and Matt Kelly (2 RBIs) each singled twice to lead visiting Millbury over Holden.

Futures Collegiate League

Bravehearts 11, Nashua 1; Nashua 4, Bravehearts 0: David Pedanou and Gavin Noriega each had three hits and two RBIs as the Bravehearts rolled in game one. Joe Hauser picked up the win, surrendering three hits and one run, while striking out four.

Noriega recorded two more hits in game two, but the Bravehearts (14-14) couldn't get a run across and fell in game two.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Tuesday's local summer baseball roundup: Borsari hurls no-hitter as Hudson blanks Cherry Valley