ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tuesday's local summer baseball roundup: Borsari hurls no-hitter as Hudson blanks Cherry Valley

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pnq1E_0gPWee6E00

American Legion

Hudson 12, Cherry Valley 0 : James Borsari struck out six and hurled a no-hitter, while Braden Deckers was 3 for 4 with one RBI and Brady Stuart and Chris McDonald each went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as visiting Hudson (9-4) blanked Cherry Valley in five innings.

East Side 8, Shrewsbury 0: Tom Power stuck out eight and allowed four hits as East Side (8-3) blanked Shrewsbury (9-1). Teammate Colin Johnson had two hits and two RBIs, while Cam Carignan collected two hits and one run. Noah Pratt and Joe Bazydlo scored two runs each.

Leominster 2, Northbridge 0: Brandon Arsenault allowed no runs on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts while scoring the winning run in the fifth as visiting Leominster (7-4) shut out Northbridge (6-5). Mike Shorey allowed two runs on five hits in a complete game effort for Northbridge and teammate Zach Feeney went 2 for 3.

Main South 7, Northborough 2 : Charles Eggen (2 RBIs), Owen Cooney (2 runs) and Jake O'Donnell all went 2 for 3 as visiting Millbury (4-7) defeated Northborough (3-7). Connor Lee tallied two hits for Northborough and teammate Cole Jones singled and drove in a run.

PNJ Senior Ruth

Millbury 15, Holden 5 : Sean Kelly (double, RBI) and Jimmer Donnelly (2 RBIs) each had three hits, while Matt Fadden (RBI) and Matt Kelly (2 RBIs) each singled twice to lead visiting Millbury over Holden.

Futures Collegiate League

Bravehearts 11, Nashua 1; Nashua 4, Bravehearts 0: David Pedanou and Gavin Noriega each had three hits and two RBIs as the Bravehearts rolled in game one. Joe Hauser picked up the win, surrendering three hits and one run, while striking out four.

Noriega recorded two more hits in game two, but the Bravehearts (14-14) couldn't get a run across and fell in game two.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Tuesday's local summer baseball roundup: Borsari hurls no-hitter as Hudson blanks Cherry Valley

Comments / 0

Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Saturday's local summer sports schedule

Sturbridge vs. East Side (2), 12 p.m. (Gaskill) Cherry Valley vs. Framingham, 12 p.m. (Bowditch Field) Milford at Northbridge, 1 p.m. (Northbridge Middle) Millbury vs. Douglas, 10 a.m. (Elmwood St. School) Burncoat vs. WooSox, 10 a.m. (Lake Park) Holden vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. (Mountview Middle) Schedule may change due to...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough names high school adventure course after former teacher, MLB pitcher

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough High School’s (MHS) new adventure course now has a new name, honoring former teacher and professional baseball player Kenneth Reynolds. The Marlborough School Committee voted earlier this month to rename the course. The course, which presents a combination of physical and teamwork challenges to users, is located on a series of structures hung from utility poles on the MHS campus.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Collegiate Baseball#No Hitter#Cherry Valley#Sports#Hudson#Rbi#Millbury
nshoremag.com

Local Business Owner Restoring Classic Red Sox Car

Red Sox Nation truly stretches across the country, but at long last a custom-designed 1957 Metropolitan Nash “Red Sox car” has finally made it to New England, courtesy of Richard Berberian, owner of Elyse Jewelers in Reading. Now, he plans to restore the car and use it to raise money for local causes.
READING, MA
spectrumnews1.com

O'Connor's to keep name, restaurant staff following sale this summer

WORCESTER, Mass. - A beloved restaurant in Worcester is being sold after over three decades in business. O’Connor’s Restaurant and Bar is being sold to Dennis and Jennifer Maxwell, and their son, Kyle. Owners Brendan and Claire O’Connor have decided to retire. The O’Connors came to Worcester from...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in New England

Attleboro: 9:20 p.m. – Haywood Field — North Ave. Everett: Dusk – Glendale Park — Elm St. Haverhill: 9:15 p.m. – Riverside Park — 163 Lincoln Ave. Hingham: 9:00 p.m. – Button Island – 3 Otis St. Ipswich: 9:00 p.m. – Turner...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

The Brook is Now America’s Largest Charity Casino

Following a multi-year, multi-million dollar expansion and remodel, The Brook is now America’s largest charity casino. The former Seabrook Greyhound Park in Seabrook has been transformed into a 90,000 square-foot casino entertainment center. In May, The Brook was the first casino in New England to debut historical horse racing...
SEABROOK, NH
communityadvocate.com

Intel plans to sell sprawling Hudson property

HUDSON – An Intel official on Thursday confirmed company plans to sell its 149-acre research and development site at 75 Reed Road in Hudson. After the plans were first reported by the Register, William Moss, a senior director of Corporate Communications at Intel wrote in an email to the Community Advocate that the roughly 800 employees at the Hudson site will move to a facility Intel is leasing at 500 Beaver Brook Road in Harvard.
HUDSON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Lucci’s To Close After 66 Years, Sold To McKinnon’s Supermarkets; Gradual Transition Will Lead To Grand Opening In Mid-July

WILMINGTON, MA — McKinnon’s Supermarkets and Lucci’s Market are pleased to announce that McKinnon’s has purchased the Lucci’s business and will operate under the McKinnon’s Supermarkets banner. The acquisition of Lucci’s fits into McKinnon’s mission to provide quality meat and grocery products to customers in the greater Boston area.
WILMINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

First day of school for Rachel Monárrez, new Worcester superintendent

Today is the day! I officially start as the superintendent of Worcester Public Schools. I am honored and thrilled to work and lead with exceptional people providing access and opportunity to the youth of Worcester. #LeadershipMatters #allmeansall #reamwork— Rachel H. Monarrez, PhD (@drrmonarrez) July 1, 2022 WORCESTER — Rachel Monárrez officially took over as superintendent of Worcester Public Schools Friday. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy