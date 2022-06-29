DeSales One Credit Courses: Explore, Enhance, and Advance Your Career

Image via iStock.

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is rolling out a new series of one-credit courses for current MBA students or anyone seeking to hone their business acumen.

Each one-credit course explores a topic related to business management and consists of sessions over two Saturdays available in both live and synchronous (via Zoom) formats.

Navigating Difficult Conversations – Charlene Bergstresser – September 10, 17, 2022

This course tackles the diverse types of difficult conversations that seem to get in the way of forward movement and success. Experiential exercises facilitate learned application of tools and skills for effectively navigating these difficult conversations. This course is intended for those who are willing to do personal reflection and practice to achieve greater success with the challenging conversations they face.

Analysis with Microsoft Power BI – Donna Reed – October 15 and 22, 2022

Discover advanced analytics to gain important insights, transform data into breakthroughs, solve business problems, and help business users monitor key performance indicators in real time.

Crypto Currency – Brad Barnhorst – January 28 and February 4, 2023

Learn more about Crypto Currency – What is it? Should you buy? Are there benefits? What are the negatives? Find you what your best options are.

Economic Training – Formulating Fiscal Policies – Dr. Tahereh Hojjat – February 2023

As Economics plays a major role in our personal and professional life, the objective of this course is to introduce you with economic analysis and policy formulation to stabilizing the economy. You will be provided with a systematic understanding of critical aspects of some economic issues such as inflation, unemployment, fiscal and monetary policy. We will also examine how the force of globalization affects you and your career.

Everyday Project Management – Jody Rennie – April 15 and 22, 2023

Everyone handles projects – whether work related or a personal project! This course provides the basic tools, knowledge, insights and skills project managers need to plan execute, and control projects including defining scope, creating plans, scheduling, balancing interrelated activities, identifying resources, executing project plans and managing risk. Exercises and activities are used to allow participants to apply the skills immediately and reinforce learning.

Introduction to Consulting – May 13, 20, 2023

This course provides students with core skills needed to develop a consulting engagement, including selling a project, entering the client firm, gathering data, diagnosing issues, implementing solutions and exiting with success.

Why take a one-credit course?

Focused and Timely Topics.

One-credit courses are laser focused on a particular subject matter that will support your current and future job needs. These one credit courses will support nearly all MBA concentration areas.

Accelerated. Keep it moving! In a matter of 2-3 weeks, complete a credit. Degree seeking individuals will move towards the “finish line” at a quicker pace.

Flexible.

Classes can be a combination of live instruction, online, or Flex – which combines the best of both. Most are scheduled over a few weekends.

Affordable.

1/3 the cost of a three-credit course! Don’t have enough remaining in your annual tuition assistance plan to cover the cost of a full three-credit course? A one-credit course may be a good option at $880 per course. DeSales MBA Alumni receive a 20% discount on classes.