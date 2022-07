A new weight division to conquer was always in the cards from the moment Danny Garcia was ready to resume his career. The former lineal junior welterweight champion and WBC welterweight titlist is now set to take on the best challenges that await the junior middleweight division. His debut comes more than 19 months after his December 2020 twelve-round, unanimous decision defeat to unified welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22KOs), which he viewed as his last piece of business in the division.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO