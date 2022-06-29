ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Shawnee County DA defers on question of prosecuting abortions

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uK4ii_0gPWckT000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay deferred when asked the question of whether he would prosecute a woman for having an abortion now that the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down Roe. v. Wade , eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states the authority to ban the procedure.

Kansas lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade decision

Kansas republican leaders praised the decision and commented unilaterally they wanted to see a decision on the issue handed over to the voters.

Almost immediately, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced she will be joining other elected prosecutors who will use discretion and, “refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions.”

“I’m a prosecutor, not a politician,” Kagay said when he appeared on KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. “I’m not going to come out and make some sort of sweeping statement about a law that doesn’t exist yet.”

Supreme Court overturns Roe: What happens now?

Kagay said he would look at the facts of any case.

“We don’t have a law currently in place, as a prosecutor, I think it’s incumbent on me to wait till there is a law for me to make a comment on,” Kagay said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 5

Related
KCTV 5

Campaigns involved in Kansas abortion referendum busy as election nears

Big Bounce America Tour, which features 16,000-square-foot bounce house, arrives in Belton, Mo. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you could check out the largest bounce house in the world. KC Pet Project shelter filled back up after 300 pets arrived this week. Updated: 5 hours ago.
BELTON, MO
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. judge retires after 27 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A judge in the 3rd Judicial District of Shawnee County is retiring on June 24. District Judge Nancy Parrish served Shawnee County for 27 years after her appointment in 1994. She also served as chief judge from 2005 to 2013. “As a judge, I always have tried to respect all the parties […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Retired K9 who served Shawnee County dies

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 14-year-old Belgian Malinois that served Shawnee County as a patrol and explosive detection K9 for years has died. Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the death of retired K9 Diablo. Diablo served the county from 2010 to 2016. According to Sheriff Hill, Diablo played a part in several high-profile cases […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

These new Kansas laws go into effect July 1

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session and several are set to become active by July. A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that will […]
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Is delta-8 legal in Kansas? Attorney general says no, but a hemp retailer is suing

A Kansas hemp retailer is taking the state’s delta-8 regulations to federal court, according to a lawsuit filed last week. Murray Dines, owner of Terpene Distribution in Lawrence, Kansas, disagrees with the way the state is applying regulations on hemp and delta-8 products. He said that his store, which was previously located in Topeka, was unlawfully raided because of an opinion released by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in 2021.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Constitutional Right#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Wamego police chief’s future uncertain

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An appeal hearing Friday morning for former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker went nowhere. Baker brought a witness to speak on his behalf, but the witness was only allowed to answer questions that were asked by the Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem. The meeting, which lasted only 10 minutes, was then ended. […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSN News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WIBW

Man arrested for raping mentally disabled victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for raping a mentally disabled person. According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza, 29, of Topeka was booked into custody around 11:05 p.m. Thursday by the Topeka Police Dept. Espinoza-Hinostroza remained behind bars Friday without bond. Booking...
TOPEKA, KS
kjluradio.com

Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSNT News

Flag retirement just got easier for one Kansas county

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Anytime a U.S. flag becomes tattered or worn to the point it’s no longer a fitting symbol, it requires a proper retirement in a dignified manner. This week, one local county is making that retirement process a little easier. In the heart of downtown Manhattan, there is now a depository box for […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Speeds up to 100 mph in Jackson County chase

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a two-county car chase with speeds that exceeded 100 mph, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said his office got a call about a possible intoxicated person driving recklessly on US 75 in Shawnee County. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy