‘Confrontational’ Tubman Monument in Newark Rejected by State Panel

By Darren Tobia
jerseydigs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed Harriet Tubman monument, designed by artist and architect Nina Cooke John, was supposed to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus that was removed in the heat of 2020’s unrest. The vacant space in the newly renamed park, Tubman Square, presented an “opportunity to consider underrepresented histories...

Comments / 6

Darnal Smith
3d ago

how could Harriet Tubman's statue be confrontational? unless ur a racist confederate sympathizer, Tubman's statue is a tribute to an American hero! USA USA! 🇺🇸

Joe Castan
2d ago

because it was called Washington park because our first president camped there during the revolutionary War but you all tried to erase American history

#Columbus Park#Monuments#Vandalism#Politics State#Italian
