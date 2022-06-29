ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 July 1-3

Cover picture for the articleWith Independence Day just around the corner, you know that Downtown Frederick will be hopping this weekend! From Summer Daze with all the games, including cornhole, four square and hopscotch to a world cultures festival and family ice cream social. We’ve even got a historic civil war walking tour and a...

mymcmedia.org

Rockville Street Closures on July 7 Announced

Two Rockville streets will be closed on July 7 due to the 100-year anniversary celebration of the Montgomery County Police, the city of Rockville government announced Wednesday. The affected locations are in Rockville Town Center. The first closure is at Courthouse Square from N. Washington to Helen Heneghan Way, and...
ROCKVILLE, MD
shepherdstownchronicle.com

A celebration of Shepherdstown: StreetFest draws thousands, plans for annual return

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Saturday dawned bright and sunny, which was perfect weather for the return of Shepherdstown StreetFest, after a four-year hiatus. Thousands of tourists and community residents took to the streets of downtown Shepherdstown, to shop from the booths of about 70 artisans and retailers, listen to live music and feast on food from local establishments and food trucks. The success of this event was the result of the hard work of many local people, under the new leadership of organizing committee president John Meeker.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Former Rockville City Councilman James Marrinan missing

UPDATE - 4:13 PM: Rockville City police report that Marrinan has been found "safe and unharmed." A Silver Alert has been issued for James Thomas Marrinan of Rockville, who has been missing for two days, and was last seen here in Rockville. Marrinan, 84, served on the Rockville City Council from 1991 to 1999, and remained very active in city politics and community service for two decades afterward. He also served as a campaign manager for former Rockville Mayor Doug Duncan.
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Burtonsville Crossing Redevelopment to Include Sprouts as Grocery Store Anchor

Burtonsville Crossing has been considered a mainly abandoned shopping center for years with just Pepino’s and Burger King currently leasing space. That’s going to change as EDENS and Montgomery County officials today announced the official redevelopment of the property that will include a major facelift and new grocery store anchor, Sprouts.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
blueridgeleader.com

Kuhns donate 128-acre property to NOVA Parks

NOVA Parks and philanthropists Chuck and Stacy Kuhn conducted a deed-signing event on June 28 at Springdale, a 128-acre property the Kuhns have donated to the inter-regional parks agency. Springdale Regional Park is near Point of Rocks off Rt. 15 and the Potomac River. Part of the property is comprised...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Homesense opens in Rockville (Photos)

Has opened at the Montrose Crossing shopping center on Rockville Pike. The shelves are jam-packed with home decor and improvement items, and furnishings and lighting fixtures abound on the sales floor. Logo color-coordinated shopping carts look sharp. Prices are stated to be 20-60% below Homesense's competitors.
ROCKVILLE, MD
hagerstownmagazine.com

Classic Car Group for Children

Cruising for a cause: Club raises money for children. If it’s a Saturday night, Larry Sulser can be found sitting in a banana yellow delivery van blaring ‘50s and ‘60s music while in the back parking lot of JCPenney’s at the Valley Mall. He’s not alone,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

What’s Opening, Closing, and Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall

Below is a list of several businesses that have recently opened and closed at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. COMING SOON: New York men’s based fashion store Psycho Bunny, which specializes in polo shirts, will be opening on the bottom level of the mall this fall. From their website: “We could have done what everybody else was doing. But we didn’t. Instead we set out to make the perfect polo and the most luxurious tee you’d ever wear. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. Our Pima cotton is woven from longer, smoother fibres. This has a number of benefits, most important of which is that it gives the fabric an incredibly soft on-body feel. The longer fibres are more durable, too—less prone to warping and tearing, while retaining their colored dye considerably longer than traditional cotton.”
BETHESDA, MD
wypr.org

Local stations respond to The Uprising

A group of residents and members of the media gather at a rally in Baltimore in April 2015. This episode of Wavelength explores local public radio stations’ coverage and response to the Baltimore Uprising following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Production and support for this podcast...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Pizzeria Is The Only Pizza From Maryland to Make 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 Best Pizza in the USA List

On June 29, USA Today published a ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ list, “as ranked by Italian pizza experts.” The list was created by 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples. New York City reigns supreme with 9 pizzerias on the list, but Montgomery County contributed with the 25th ranked pizzeria in the country– Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Darnestown/Gaithersburg.
MARYLAND STATE
thecatoctinbanner.com

Watch out for bears!

Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
THURMONT, MD
