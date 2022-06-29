ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, KS

Why are flags at half-staff today?

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKB60_0gPWcRe500

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, June 29, in honor of Linn County volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes of Rural District 1 Fire Department , who died while battling a fire in Pleasanton, Kansas.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Joshua Haynes, a volunteer firefighter from Linn County,” Kelly said in a news release. “My deepest condolences are with Joshua’s loved ones and the Linn County community during their time of loss. His bravery and service to our state will never be forgotten.”

WPD seizes 1,000 Percocet pills, plus meth, ecstasy, guns

Haynes will be interred during services held on June 29.

To sign up for email alerts about when the governor orders flags to half-staff, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

These new Kansas laws go into effect July 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session, and several are set to become active by July. A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year, with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

July 4th events in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s a look at how you can celebrate Independence Day across Kansas. SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Join us for our annual 5-week concert series, every Thursday evening in June. This year, we’re excited to introduce several new music genres from bluegrass to R&B and almost everything in between. Live music starts under the sunset at 7:30 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KSLA

SILVER ALERT: Missing elderly man from Kansas may be headed into ArkLaTex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A missing man from Kansas may be headed into the ArkLaTex, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says. Police in Kansas have issued a Silver Alert for Joseph Hayes, 71. They say his phone was pinged as few days ago in the New Boston area and on Highway 81 headed towards De Queen. Officials believe he may still be in the Texarkana area.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSN News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Linn County, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Pleasanton, KS
KSN News

Gov. Kelly touts endorsement of small businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is touting endorsements from over 60 small businesses from across the state as the campaigning for the Kansas general election in November of 2022 heats up. Kelly is calling the group of over 60 small business owners nonpartisan and citing the endorsements as evidence of her leadership […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Illegal fireworks, safety issues addressed by Kansas State Fire Marshal

KANSAS (KSNT) – Independence Day is almost upon us, but the Kansas State Fire Marshal has a few reminders for you before the fuses are lit. 27 News spoke with Jill Bronaugh, the Public Information Manager with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, about safety tips and rules that people should follow leading up […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KSN News

10 Kansas lakes under blue-green algae warning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before heading to a lake this Fourth of July weekend, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have put 10 Kansas lakes and ponds under a warning: […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

End of watch: California K9 ‘Max’ laid to rest in Kansas

RUSSELL (KSNT) – A police dog from California with seven years of experience in law enforcement was laid to rest in Russell, Kansas. The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office had the “distinct honor” of escorting the retired K9 known as Max for his last ride on June 29. With his health […]
RUSSELL, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Wpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Many hit the roads for 4th of July travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday weekend is here. More than 47 million people are expected to travel this weekend at the same time we are experiencing historically high gas prices. AAA is estimating more than 380,000 Kansans will be traveling this weekend, just shy of numbers in 2019. “It shouldn’t be too bad. Usually, […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

9 people charged in Kansas poaching case

PRATT, Kan. (KAKE) - Nine people have been charged following a three-year investigation by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The investigation, which spanned Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace and Logan counties involved 25 deer, one antelope, eight turkeys and other wildlife that had been taken illegally, KTKA reports. Physical and electronic search warrants along with several interviews led to the discovery of the poached animals.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy