Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, June 29, in honor of Linn County volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes of Rural District 1 Fire Department , who died while battling a fire in Pleasanton, Kansas.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Joshua Haynes, a volunteer firefighter from Linn County,” Kelly said in a news release. “My deepest condolences are with Joshua’s loved ones and the Linn County community during their time of loss. His bravery and service to our state will never be forgotten.”

Haynes will be interred during services held on June 29.

