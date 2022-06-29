ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, MI

Beaverton Tavern back in business

By Tereasa Nims
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly two years after buying the Beaverton Tavern, Robin Smith-Martin and three of her four children have restored it and officially reopened it on Tuesday. Bob and Connie Booth, of Sanford, were at the BT, as it is...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Happy Glampin brings outdoor fun indoors

BAY CITY — Entrepreneurs Sarah Bridgewater and Morgan Jackson have combined their talents to provide something new on the slumber party scene. Their business, Happy Glampin Slumber Party Company, provides in-home teepee sleepover parties. The idea for the business started when Bridgewater, who owns Party Pals, saw how the...
BAY CITY, MI
dbusiness.com

A&S RV Centers in Auburn Hills Purchased by Florida Retailer

RV Retailer, a recreational vehicle (RV) retail company based in Fort Lauderdale, has acquired A&S RV Centers, an RV retailer with locations in Auburn Hills and Midland. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter Michigan with A&S RV Centers growing our store count to 102...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
arenacindependent.com

Antique car show renamed in Standish

STANDISH – A Standish event featuring old cars, now has a new name. The Model A and T Show has been renamed the Vintage Car Show at the Depot, to accommodate more makes and models of older vehicles. “We made a name change this year to reach out to...
STANDISH, MI
abc12.com

Two Mid-Michigan beaches closed as Independence Day weekend nears

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - High levels of potentially harmful bacteria led authorities to close two Mid-Michigan beaches on the eve of Independence Day weekend. The Central Michigan District Health Department issued a contamination advisory for Gladwin City Park on the Cedar River on Wednesday after routine water sampling discovered high bacteria levels.
BAY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Sanford, MI
City
Beaverton, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Sanford, MI
Lifestyle
Morning Sun

Enjoy fireworks on the riverfront in Bay City

People travel from all over the United States to witness the amazing fireworks display along the riverfront of downtown Bay City. Festivities take place Thursday to Saturday, June 30-July 2, with a fireworks display starting at 10:12 p.m. each night —saving the grand finale for last on Saturday. During the day, enjoy the Skerbeck Family Carnival, visit food and craft vendors, and enjoy local and regional entertainment on the Wenonah Park bandshell stage. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit baycityfireworksfestival.com.
BAY CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

What Lies Under Higgins Lake, Lake Michigan, and the St. Joseph River?

It’s been a while since I went scuba diving, but I really, really, loved it. The last time I went was in one of our inland lakes in Jackson County. Dunking down under the water, the fish are not afraid…they come right up to you, let you pet them, and seem to ‘sniff you out’ like a dog. Continuing thru the lake, I encountered some soft-shelled turtles; you know – the ones with the pointed-up snouts - and about half the size of my torso.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Members First promotes Noelle Robinson

Members First Credit Union recently promoted Noelle Robinson to its leadership team as vice president of culture and employee development. “Further investing in our employee and culture development is a top priority for us, here at Members First,” stated Members First President and CEO Carrie Iafrate. “Having Noelle in this newly created leadership role is essential to our success in elevating us to the next level. She has already been an integral part of our growth, sharing her smart business skills, vibrant energy, and passion for our core values with us for 19 years. I am excited and proud to welcome Noelle to the Senior Leadership team and entrust her with the development of our people and culture.”
MIDLAND, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Studley Grange active in Midland community over past year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The local chapter of Studley Grange has been involved in many activities in the Midland community over the past year. Studley Grange is a family-friendly agriculture organization that is active in 36 states and 2,100 communities. It strengthens individuals,...
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Peterson
Person
Connie Booth
Person
Robin
Morning Sun

DTE and local communities reach agreement on taxation of wind parks

The Michigan Renewable Energy Collaborative (MREC) and DTE Energy (DTE) has reached an agreement ending litigation regarding the taxation of nine DTE wind parks located in Huron, Gratiot, Sanilac and Isabella counties. “We would like to acknowledge the professionalism of the leadership team at DTE who agreed to move forward...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

4 people hospitalized in Roscommon Co. crash

LYON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Roscommon County. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash on N. Old 27 Highway near County Road in Lyon Township. A 2011 GMC Sierra was heading north on...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City Fireworks Festival will Cause Transit Changes

The Bay City Fireworks Festival is right around the corner, and officials want to remind residents and festival attendees of transportation changes for the celebration. With the closure of Liberty Bridge, other bridges are expected to see an increase in both vehicle and foot traffic, causing possible delays when leaving festival areas. Veteran’s Bridge will also be closed to foot traffic beginning Saturday at 9:45pm until the conclusion of the fireworks Monday.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Foreclosure#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Bt#Smith Associates#Dda
bigrapidsnews.com

Worker dies in industrial accident at Blue Diamond plant

A worker at Blue Diamond Steel Casting died June 24 after an accident at the plant near Pigeon. Kenneth R. Strahan, 48, of Kinde, was injured last Friday morning when he was performing maintenance on large industrial air ducting, according to a press release from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.
HURON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Worker dies after industrial accident at Huron County steel plant

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is under way after a worker died at a Thumb-area steel plant following an accident. The accident happened at Blue Diamond Steel Casting on Sturm Road in Pigeon on Friday. Investigators say 48-year-old Kenneth Strahan of Kinde died while he was doing maintenance on the fresh air system.
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man who went missing in Saginaw Bay found dead

Thursday was the first night of the Bay City Fireworks Festival. Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday evening, June 30. Flint residents waiting for answers since Nov. home explosion fire. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Residents in the Flint neighborhood where a home exploded killing two...
FLINT, MI
Nationwide Report

65-year-old man in critical condition after a motorcycle crash near Greenville (Oakfield Township, MI)

65-year-old man in critical condition after a motorcycle crash near Greenville (Oakfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a 65-year-old man suffered critical injuries following a single-vehicle accident near Greenville. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 6 p.m. on the intersection of Lincoln Lake Avenue and Old 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township [...]
GREENVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLNS

Hundreds of books found in DeWitt school recycling

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
DEWITT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy