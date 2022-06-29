Beaverton Tavern back in business

Members First Credit Union recently promoted Noelle Robinson to its leadership team as vice president of culture and employee development. “Further investing in our employee and culture development is a top priority for us, here at Members First,” stated Members First President and CEO Carrie Iafrate. “Having Noelle in this newly created leadership role is essential to our success in elevating us to the next level. She has already been an integral part of our growth, sharing her smart business skills, vibrant energy, and passion for our core values with us for 19 years. I am excited and proud to welcome Noelle to the Senior Leadership team and entrust her with the development of our people and culture.”

MIDLAND, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO