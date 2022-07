SECTION 2.03 (DEFINITIONS) SECTION 20.04 (TABLE OF USES BY DISTRICT) SECTION 41.08 (CONCRETE AND ASPHALT CRUSHING OPERATIONS) The Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103. This Public Hearing is to receive comments on a proposed amendment to the Lodi Township Zoning Ordinance. Pursuant to the authority vested in it by the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, Lodi Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan ordains the following amendment to the following sections within the Lodi Township Zoning Ordinance:

LODI TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO