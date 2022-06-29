ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Review

By Emma Fraser
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis review contains full spoilers for episode four of Ms. Marvel, "Seeing Red", now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Ms. Marvel episode 3 review. Home is where the heart is, or so the popular idiom goes, but Ms....

www.ign.com

IGN

The Terminal List: Limited Series Review

This is a non-spoiler review for all eight episodes of The Terminal List, which premieres Friday, July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The Terminal List, adapted from the first of Jack Carr's five "James Reece" books, is an earnest but overlong revenge thriller featuring Chris Pratt in humorless Heartland hero mode, for story that hits all the important "Big Dad Energy" beats that Amazon's been chasing after its success with both Bosch and Jack Ryan. In that regard, The Terminal List fits in well, even occasionally delivering devilish twists and engaging action, but it also wallows incessantly in heaviness, beating the same drum over and over until much of it becomes dull.
TV SERIES
IGN

Minions: The Rise of Gru Review

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 1, 2022. It would be a fool’s errand to judge a Minions movie on anything except its own terms, but figuring out what those terms even are is a challenge. The Minions, with their speech comprising made-up French, bits of English and Spanish, and near-total gibberish, are the kind of babbling caricatures used to entertain babies, yet they’ve taken on a life of their own on social media, as digital stationery for wine aunts and weird uncles to type up harmless mundanities (“Exercise? I thought you said extra fries!”) The Despicable Me series has an entire history behind it (or rather, ahead of it; The Rise of Gru is a prequel), so it must serve a narrative function, and as a movie, it technically has a story and characters, but they all exist in service of slapstick gags that may as well be isolated vignettes.
MOVIES
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

See: Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.
TV SERIES
IGN

How Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith Strengthens The Rise of Skywalker 3 Years Later

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, which is available in stores now. You can check out an exclusive excerpt from the novel here. There has been plenty of time for Star Wars fans to vent their thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker, and Shadow of the Sith comes when the ground has cooled enough to explore the story further. One of the film’s major criticisms involves just how chaotic the plot is. It had the daunting task of not just wrapping up the largely unplanned sequel trilogy, but also bringing an end to one of the most iconic series in cinema history. Many Star Wars fans would agree it's not entirely successful in either goal.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the Matrix Movies in Chronological Order

The Matrix took the world by storm when it was first released in theaters in 1999. It chronicled humanity’s post-apocalyptic war against the machines they helped create. As of 2022, there are now four feature films and a collection of animated shorts that tell a somewhat complete tale of that war.
MOVIES
IGN

The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Entire Cast (So Far)

The cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes keeps growing, with more stars signing up alongside prequel leads Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place about 10 years after the war that created the Panem of the Hunger Games lore. The upcoming film adaptation is expected to differ from the original movies quite significantly, as the games will be viewed from an entirely new perspective during a time period that is considered to be "less glitzy."
MOVIES
IGN

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: How Long Are the Last Two Episodes?

Stranger Things Season 4 comes out in two parts: Volume 1 consisting of seven episodes that arrived on Netflix on May 27, and Volume 2 which is set to arrive on the streaming platform on July 1. The finale episode of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 had a runtime over the 90-minute mark, which made it the longest episode in the series.
TV SERIES
IGN

The 10 Best Robert Pattinson Movies of All Time

For over a decade, fans perhaps knew Robert Pattinson best as Edward Cullen, the vampire from the Twilight movies - and in the years since he broke big at the box office as the co-lead of that franchise, he's used his star power to land fascinating roles in edgy, challenging independent films.
MOVIES
IGN

God of War (2018) Wiki Guide

In God of War, many of Kratos' skills are attached to the weapons he wields, instead of being innate abilities. Weapon Skills encompass both Kratos' and Atreus' weapons, and can be purchased and unlocked once the weapon that Kratos wields is upgraded - which can be done using Crafting at the dwarven blacksmiths.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The "Extreme" Scene Cut from Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher) and Taika Waititi (Director/Writer/"Korg") talk about a scene cut from the Marvel for being possibly too "extreme". Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor as he embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods.
MOVIES
IGN

8 Best Minecraft House Ideas

One of the fundamental parts of your Minecraft experience is building your forever home. You might be focused on the basics, such as building cute houses (we see you, cottagecore), and simplicity may be key for you. On the other hand, you could be the type to continually expand and use your home as a canvas to display the extent of your travels. Either way, if and when you're stumped for ideas on how to add a flourish to the bland and stereotypical wooden four walls approach, you can start here from our list of 8 favorite Minecraft House builds.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Cancel Your Apple TV Plus Subscription

Looking to cancel some subscriptions? Although Apple TV+ has some of the best new shows at a fairly affordable subscription price, it is also one of the easiest services to drop. Unlike Netflix and Disney+, Apple doesn't yet have the same backlog of great content that can keep you enterained for virtually forever. If you've already watched Severance and The Afterparty, you may already be ready to move on from the service.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

New James Bond Movie will be a 'Complete Reinvention' of 007 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

James Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli said in a speech that her and the #JamesBond team are working on where to go with the next film and that there's currently nobody in the running for the titular role. According to Broccoli, she's going back to the lab again to cook up something a bit different from what we've seen in past 007 movies. In other entertainment news, Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi series was originally pitched as a full on movie trilogy. And finally, check out the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer!
MOVIES
IGN

The Reef: Stalked - Exclusive Official Trailer

In an effort to heal after witnessing her sister's horrific murder, Nic travels to a tropical resort with her friends for a kayaking and diving adventure. Only hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and then attacked by a great white shark. To survive they will need to band together and Nic will have to overcome her post-traumatic stress, face her fears and slay the monster. Writer-director Andrew Traucki's horror film stars Teressa Liane, Ann Truong, Saskia Archer, Kate Lister, and Tim Ross. The Reef: Stalked opens in theaters, VOD/Digital, and Streaming on Shudder on July 29, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: Noah Schnapp Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram Hinting Towards a Tragic Finale

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is out on Netflix and fans have been waiting for the final two episodes. Just before the episodes dropped on the streaming platform, Noah Schnapp got fans worried for Will Byers as he took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself crying on his story after watching the finale of the show. He also added, “Happy Stranger things finale” as a caption to the photo while looking tearful.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Popular Leaker Says Sony Is Preparing a God of War Announcement, Will Likely Be the Release Date

It seems like God of War fans have slowly lost their patience and sanity in their efforts to wait for more news from the developers at Santa Monica Studio. With Cory Barlog and co. teasing fans about the long-awaited sequel arriving later this year, players are finding it hard to believe that any new information will come out soon, as PlayStation has yet to unveil any new State of Play events to talk about Ragnarok.
VIDEO GAMES

