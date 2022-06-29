ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Do Retirees Need to Worry About a Recession?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuhEC_0gPWbDZM00

Image source: Getty Images

For months now, many financial experts have been sounding recession warnings. And recent actions on the part of the Federal Reserve have some experts even more concerned.

In mid-June, the Fed implemented a 0.75% interest rate hike , which is something it hadn't done for 28 years. The purpose of such a drastic rate hike is to bring inflation down. When interest rates go up, borrowing becomes more expensive. And once that happens, consumers tend to spend less.

Once consumer demand declines, the cost of goods should start to come down. And that's apt to serve as a source of relief for those who are struggling at present.

But the fear is that the Fed's actions might drive consumer spending downward to a dangerous degree. And if that happens, and not enough revenue is pumped into the economy, we could end up with a recession on our hands.

Now, a recession can mean different things and have different effects, but often, a period of economic decline will lead to an uptick in unemployment. That's a bad thing for workers, and something they should gear up for.

But what about retirees who don't work? Should a recession concern them at all?

It pays to prepare

If you're someone who's retired and you don't work in any capacity, then job loss clearly isn't something to concern yourself with. But one thing you should absolutely do is make an effort to boost your savings in case a recession hits.

The reason? During a recession, stock values can drop. And if you're reliant on your investment portfolio as a source of income, you may want the option to leave it alone for a period of time to avoid locking in losses by selling stocks when they're down.

Granted, right now, stocks are down already. But we don't know if a recession will make matters worse with regard to the stock market. And so now's a good time to rethink your spending habits and start putting more money into the bank if you can.

You should also check up on your portfolio to make sure your investments are appropriate for your age. If you're too loaded up on stocks, you might have to make serious cutbacks if a recession hits and you can't afford to touch your portfolio at all during that time.

In fact, even if you don't work now, you may want to consider some sort of part-time gig to boost your cash reserves. That will give you more flexibility in case a recession leads to an even more drastic drop in stock values.

Is a recession guaranteed?

Although many financial experts are worried about an impending recession, that's not guaranteed to happen. And also, not all recessions are as prolonged and drastic as others. But it's a good idea to prepare for the worst in this situation. If you're retired, that means checking up on your investments, padding your savings, rethinking your spending, and potentially pushing yourself to work for a period of time.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Stock#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Why Stimulus Checks Could Come Back During Our Next Recession

Those payments may not be off the table permanently. The government has relied on stimulus checks numerous times to combat recessions. If economic conditions worsen, we could see another round of direct payments. These days, a growing number of experts are sounding warnings about a potential recession. Now the reality...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

Though Social Security has been around for a long time, it changes from year to year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
199K+
Followers
97K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy