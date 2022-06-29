Hingham Fourth of July fireworks pushed to September to protect endangered birds

HINGHAM – The annual Hingham fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July has been delayed until September to protect birds and other wildlife nesting on Button Island.

The town and the Hingham Lions Club announced earlier this month that they were searching for a new location to launch the annual Fourth of July fireworks display because of environmental regulations. The club later posted to Facebook that, "despite exhaustive efforts by many," the show has been postponed to September.

The event this fall will include fireworks, live music and food trucks, the Harborworks volunteer committee said, as well as serve as an opening celebration for a new Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater at Hanover Crossing. Showcase Cinemas is the sponsor for this year's fireworks.

The fireworks show in Hingham Harbor was set to return this year after a three-year hiatus caused by a lack of volunteers, not enough money and the coronavirus pandemic. The fireworks were scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Button Island, which is a small island in the Hingham Bay area of the Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area.

According to the Massachusetts Audubon Society's website, some of the Harbor Islands, including Button Island, are home to birds that are federally protected. Barnstable officials announced last month it has postponed its Fourth of July fireworks to Labor Day weekend because of nesting endangered birds, including piping plovers and least terns.

Patriot Ledger reporter Jessica Trufant contributed to this report.