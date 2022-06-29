Myron John Mogck, 87, Parkston

The theme for tonight’s First Fridays on Main Street event is Read, White, and Blue. There will be a book swap for all ages as well as entertainment from the Tri-Tones and the 1270’s. The national anthem will be sung live followed by a flag presentation from the Mitchell National Guard at 6:15 PM. At 7 PM, there will be a watermelon eating contest. Other activities include a train ride and an inflatable corn maze, as well as other kids’ activities. Several food trucks with many options will also be on hand.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO