Myron John Mogck, 87, Parkston

Bernice died Saturday, June 25, at her home under hospice care. Funeral services will be Friday, July 1 at 3 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
LaRee died Sunday, June 26, at her home under hospice care. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 2 at 10:30 AM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Gary died on Tuesday, June 28. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 2 at 10:30 AM at First American Lutheran Church in Tripp. Visitation will be Friday, July 1 from 5-7 PM at the First American Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7 PM. Burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery in Tripp.
Allen McManus, 74, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from natural causes. A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, June 30, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at a later date this summer in St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Alexandria, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Elizabeth died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, June 30, at Mitchell Congregational United Church of Christ in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM at the Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
ST. CHARLES, S.D. – A 55-year-old Winner woman has been identified as the person who died last Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of St. Charles. Preliminary crash information indicates that both vehicles were westbound on U.S. Highway 18. The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado did a U-turn and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Susan Bell, the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet pickup, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The theme for tonight’s First Fridays on Main Street event is Read, White, and Blue. There will be a book swap for all ages as well as entertainment from the Tri-Tones and the 1270’s. The national anthem will be sung live followed by a flag presentation from the Mitchell National Guard at 6:15 PM. At 7 PM, there will be a watermelon eating contest. Other activities include a train ride and an inflatable corn maze, as well as other kids’ activities. Several food trucks with many options will also be on hand.
