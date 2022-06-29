Wisconsin offers 2025 running back Tory Blaylock out of Texas

The Badgers are targeting the younger brother of current safety Travian Blaylock in the 2025 recruiting class.

The Wisconsin Badgers have had tremendous success with siblings.

The Chenals, the Ruccis, the Watts, the Benzschawels, the Fergusons, the Trotters, and the list goes on.

On Tuesday, the coaching staff sent out a scholarship offer to Tory Blaylock, who is the younger brother of current Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock, hoping to keep their string of luck with brothers going.

Tory recently finished his freshman season at Atascocita High School in Texas, and schools are already lining up for the talented running back.

The opportunity with the Badgers is offer No. 13 for Blaylock, who is also being pursued by Arizona State, Houston, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, among others.

Blaylock reportedly runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, and he put together an impressive camp performance at Texas A&M to earn an offer from the school.

Right now, he is the only running back offered by the Badgers in the 2025 cycle and is the tenth player in general for his grade.

Like his older brothers, Tory is lightning quick and is also a standout track athlete. In addition to Travian playing for the Badgers, his other brother Taylen plays at Sam Houston State. His father played running back in the NFL from 2001 to 2007, and based on Tory's early highlights, Blaylock should be one of the better running backs for his class.

Wisconsin running backs coach Al Johnson extended the offer to Blaylock on Tuesday. With Johnson already landing commitments from Nate White and Jaquez Keyes in the 2023 recruiting class, he should be able to concentrate his efforts on future classes, with in-state tailback Corey Smith (2024) and now Blaylock (2025) the primary targets of note.

As a 2025 prospect, his college decision is still a ways away, but Blaylock's ability is very apparent at an early age, and more schools will likely get involved in the coming months. However, his family ties to Wisconsin should give UW an advantage in his recruitment, and it is safe to say his family was incredibly excited about the scholarship offer. You can see his father's reaction on Twitter below.

