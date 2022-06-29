ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hot, windy, and some storms

By Aaron Doudna
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be a hot day across the region. Highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Thankfully, the humidity won’t be too bad, but it will still feel like the low to mid 100s across most of the region...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

Warm today, storms this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is looking like an absolutely fantastic day! Highs will be in the 80s around most of the region with low humidity and light wind. Storm chances will build in for southwestern South Dakota and some of those storms could become severe. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather in southwestern South Dakota for Friday (a level 2 out of 5). Most of those storms will avoid the immediate area.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Several red flag warnings in effect as high winds, high temps hit Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- The National Weather Service has issued multiple red flag warnings across Nebraska for Wednesday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
NEBRASKA STATE
B102.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota Wednesday Evening

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, ALPENA, ARLINGTON,. BRIDGEWATER, BROOKINGS, CANISTOTA, DE SMET, EMERY, FLANDREAU,. HOWARD, HURON, LAKE PRESTON, MADISON, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, ORLAND,. PLANKINTON, SALEM, SIOUX FALLS, STICKNEY, WESSINGTON SPRINGS,. WHITE LAKE, AND WOONSOCKET. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS. OF THE...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 97-5

Severe Weather Possible Across North Dakota Starting This PM

I don't know about your yard, but my lawn is starting to yellow and brown up. We could use a shot of rain in Bismarck Mandan and we have a chance this afternoon. Let's hope we see some raindrops today, unlike last Friday when beneficial rains formed all around us, but we didn't see a drop. Yep, I'm starting to think the Bismarck Bubble wants to play again.
BISMARCK, ND
Bring Me The News

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin

Skies have cleared and the sunshine is creating some instability that will help touch of thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for severe storms is across Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of large hail. Some strong winds and a tornado are also possible, though hail is the biggest threat.
MINNESOTA STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, Lincoln, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Union RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Lincoln, Clay and Union. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning is not expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
KIMT

EXPIRED: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. for parts of SE Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. This includes portions of southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop and may pose a risk for large hail (quarter size or larger) and damaging wind gusts (60+ MPH). Areas further south into Iowa may see the watch extended later this afternoon as storms move into northeast Iowa. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch for changing weather conditions.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Yikes! Watch Out For Dangerous Snakes in South Dakota Waters

There is nothing like fishing while relaxing on a boat on a warm summer day in South Dakota. But, here's the "catch." Not all South Dakota lakes and rivers are full of just fish. One South Dakota fisherman learned that lesson the hard way. There are several dangerous animals that...
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s to lower 100s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning may be possible later this evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hyde; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; McPherson; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HAND HANSON HYDE JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MCPHERSON MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD
kscj.com

NEW IOWA ATV/UTV ROAD RULES BEGIN FRIDAY

A NEW IOWA LAW TAKES EFFECT FRIDAY REGULATING THE USE OF ATV’S AND UTV’S IN THE STATE. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS HOUSE FILE 2130 LEGALIZES THE USE OF THESE VEHICLES ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF ROADWAYS:. ATV4 OC……LIMITED EXCEPTIONS. :15. MCCLURE SAYS THAT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KSN News

22-year Kansas fishing record broken

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 […]
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
dakotanewsnow.com

Nebraska student visiting every community in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seth Varner is visiting all 310 communities in South Dakota. He’s already covered over 200 so far, and made his way to Aberdeen Wednesday. Varner is a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 2020, he decided to visit every community in Nebraska. In 2021, he covered Iowa. Now, he’s making his way through the Mount Rushmore State.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

First West Nile mosquito pool detected in Brown County

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brown County is the first in South Dakota to test positive for a West Nile Virus mosquito pool this season, and there are precautions you can take to swat away your chances of contracting the virus. While no human in Brown County has tested...
BROWN COUNTY, SD
ESPN 99.1

South Dakota's Deadliest Highway

In South Dakota, US Highway 18 takes the unfortunate title. There have been 48 crashes on US Highway 18 that have claimed 55 lives. This historic highway crosses South Dakota and takes the traveler on a scenic route from Canton, winding its way to Pickstown, and the Fort Randall Dam, through Rosebud, skirting the southern Badlands, and into the Black Hills. Keep heading west and you'll eventually roll through Hot Springs and on into Wyoming.
TRAFFIC
ktwb.com

S.D. sheriffs warn of fuel thieves hitting farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sheriffs from rural counties in South Dakota are warning farmers to watch their bulk gasoline and diesel fuel tanks. They say thieves find them an easy target as fuel prices remain at historic highs. The Hamlin County Sheriff in northeast South Dakota says a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

