This weekend is all about fireworks and American Independence. We've rounded up some of the best ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Charleston area. Start the weekend with a bang with a free July Fourth concert and fireworks show. On July 2, head to Joseph P. Riley Stadium on Fishburne Street for a patriotic performance by Charleston Symphony Orchestra. There won't be a game that evening, but the gates will open at 6 p.m. to give guests plenty of time to enjoy all their favorite ballpark concessions ahead of the concert. The orchestra will perform at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.

3 DAYS AGO