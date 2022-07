As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, here are some things to keep in mind. The use and possession of fireworks is illegal in the city of Boulder and Boulder County, in addition to being a significant fire risk in our area. This includes sparklers, snaps, snakes, bottle rockets, roman candles and smoke bombs. Even if you don’t possess or discharge fireworks, you can be held responsible for fireworks used by your roommates or guests. Unused fireworks can be brought to any Boulder fire station without penalty.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO