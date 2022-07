Motorists should be aware that a large stretch of Route 9 will be temporarily closed on Monday. With a three-day weekend ahead of us, many Hudson Valley residents will be planning day trips and getaways for the holiday. If you plan to travel to Dutchess County on Monday, you should be aware that a portion of Route 9 will be inaccessible to cars and trucks for a few hours.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO