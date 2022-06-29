ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Man fatally shot at rural Platte County home; Sheriff searches for 2 people in killing

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Sheriff deputies are asking for help finding a man and a woman after a 31-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday evening in the yard of a home in rural Platte County.

Members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 28000 block of Oberdieck Lane, near Farley, Missouri, Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman for sheriff’s office, said in a news release.

Arriving deputies found the victim’s body in the yard of the home. His identity was not being released until family could be notified.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for two persons of interest in the homicide and asked for help finding them. Investigators are looking for 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau and 32-year-old Cordero Thomas Cervantes, Holland said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSp6W_0gPWXjge00
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, left, and 32-year-old Cordero Thomas Cervantes as persons of interest in a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in rural Platte County. The sheriff’s office considers to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them are asked to call their local law enforcement. Platte County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office considers Archambeau and Cervantes armed and dangerous and anyone who sees them should contact their local law enforcement agency, he said.

Anyone with information about the killing or the location of the persons of interest are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521.

Comments / 1

