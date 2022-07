HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Hanover’s town manager is retiring after nearly 26 years on the job. Friday was Julia Griffin’s last day. She says working for the town is a very people-oriented job and has been very satisfying. She plans to stay in Hanover and says she’ll be active at the regional level through a couple of boards. As for advice to her successor, she says the next town manager needs to be accessible to the people.

HANOVER, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO