ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

One hurt in west Wichita crash

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews are cleaning up an injury accident on Kellogg at the West...

www.kake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Driver arrested after west Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was arrested after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in west Wichita. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday at 16th Street North and Maize Road. Police said a southbound pickup hauling a trailer went left of center and collided with a northbound vehicle, then two other cars were involved.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a suspected impaired driver following a chain-reaction, four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Wichita. Police said a little after 4 p.m., officers responded to an injury crash at 16th Street North and Maize Road. On the scene, officers learned a white Ford pickup...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police asking for help locating two young boys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating two young boys. 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at 9:30 a.m. today. If you know where they are or see them, please call […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify driver in fatal southwest Wichita moped crash

Police have identified the man who was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a moped crash in a southwest Wichita neighborhood. Investigators said 33-year-old Kiefer Goseland of Wichita was riding north in the 3800 block of South Hoover Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Goseland was thrown from the moped, and he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#Traffic Accident
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff investigating fatal fire in Braman

BRAMAN — Officials are investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Braman last night. Firefighters from Braman, Blackwell and South Haven, Kan. responded to a fire in the 402 Kimmel last night at 9:08 p.m. Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said a female perished in the fire. Kelley said...
BRAMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSN News

WPD identifies victim hit by two cars in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the woman who was killed after being hit by two cars in north Wichita. 54-year-old Crystal Cross of Wichita was walking eastbound near the intersection of E 11th St N and N Broadway around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle. “The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita airport officer/firefighter charged with computer crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Airport Authority officer/firefighter has been charged with computer crimes, according to a release from the City of Wichita on Wednesday. City officials say that Lt. Matthew Hoyt, who was employed by the Wichita Airport Authority (WAA) for 22 years, has been charged with two counts of computer crimes by […]
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Ozone Alert issued for Wichita area

The City of Wichita issued an Ozone Alert for the area Friday afternoon, with an air quality index measured at 90. Ozone levels were expected to rise into the evening and there could be similar conditions during the weekend. The air quality is considered to be unhealthy for people with chronic conditions. The city is urging them to take precautions:
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson police make drug distribution arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Wichita man has been arrested on potential drug and weapons charges in Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police report that 30-year-old Matthew Demoura is jailed on suspicion of possession of meth, oxycodone and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Xanax and criminal possession of a firearm.
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy