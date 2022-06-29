One hurt in west Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was arrested after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in west Wichita. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday at 16th Street North and Maize Road. Police said a southbound pickup hauling a trailer went left of center and collided with a northbound vehicle, then two other cars were involved.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden Plain family is facing the impact of two traffic accidents this year. One in April and one this past weekend, June 25. This most recent crash left a young couple in the hospital as they’re expecting their first child. “Long road for them....
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a suspected impaired driver following a chain-reaction, four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Wichita. Police said a little after 4 p.m., officers responded to an injury crash at 16th Street North and Maize Road. On the scene, officers learned a white Ford pickup...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating two young boys. 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at 9:30 a.m. today. If you know where they are or see them, please call […]
Police have identified the man who was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a moped crash in a southwest Wichita neighborhood. Investigators said 33-year-old Kiefer Goseland of Wichita was riding north in the 3800 block of South Hoover Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Goseland was thrown from the moped, and he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Sedgwick County. According to Wichita Police Officer Juan Rebolledo, a moped driven by 33-year-old Kiefer Goseland of Wichita was northbound in the 3800 Block of South Hoover Road. He lost control of the vehicle. The moped struck a utility...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police confirm a rider died from injuries after a motorcycle hit a utility pole in southwest Wichita. It happened about 4 p.m. near MacArthur and Hoover, in southwest Wichita. The motorcycle was the lone vehicle involved in the crash. A rider died from their...
BRAMAN — Officials are investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Braman last night. Firefighters from Braman, Blackwell and South Haven, Kan. responded to a fire in the 402 Kimmel last night at 9:08 p.m. Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said a female perished in the fire. Kelley said...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the woman who was killed after being hit by two cars in north Wichita. 54-year-old Crystal Cross of Wichita was walking eastbound near the intersection of E 11th St N and N Broadway around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle. “The […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Airport Authority officer/firefighter has been charged with computer crimes, according to a release from the City of Wichita on Wednesday. City officials say that Lt. Matthew Hoyt, who was employed by the Wichita Airport Authority (WAA) for 22 years, has been charged with two counts of computer crimes by […]
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s the 4th of July holiday weekend, and for many, that means fireworks. Newton native Scott Jones has shot fireworks most of his life. Two years ago, one changed his life forever. It is now a moment he often replays, especially as the 4th of July approaches. “We were shooting off […]
The City of Wichita issued an Ozone Alert for the area Friday afternoon, with an air quality index measured at 90. Ozone levels were expected to rise into the evening and there could be similar conditions during the weekend. The air quality is considered to be unhealthy for people with chronic conditions. The city is urging them to take precautions:
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Wichita man has been arrested on potential drug and weapons charges in Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police report that 30-year-old Matthew Demoura is jailed on suspicion of possession of meth, oxycodone and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Xanax and criminal possession of a firearm.
