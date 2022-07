I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (2018) — with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts — opens on The Wimberley Players stage July 15. This hilarious celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind 'the relationship.' It explores dating and waiting and love and marriage, as well as the agonies of in-laws, newborns and trips in the family car. The original version of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is the second longest-running off-Broadway musical with over 5,000 performances. New songs, revised lyrics, and dialogue throughout the show reflect relationships today.

