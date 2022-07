An artist's rendering of The Pearl. (Courtesy of The Morgan Group/Community Impact Newspaper) A request to repeal and replace two ordinances related to zoning and development standards for a parcel formerly known as The Terraces in Bee Cave at RM 620 and Bee Cave Parkway was tabled until a July 12 workshop after council deliberated in chambers and then went into executive session to consult with the city attorney for about an hour.

BEE CAVE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO