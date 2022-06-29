Myron John Mogck, 87, Parkston

ST. CHARLES, S.D. – A 55-year-old Winner woman has been identified as the person who died last Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of St. Charles. Preliminary crash information indicates that both vehicles were westbound on U.S. Highway 18. The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado did a U-turn and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Susan Bell, the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet pickup, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

GREGORY COUNTY, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO