ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

No final vote tally until next Tuesday as Santa Cruz sales tax hangs in the (hand-count) balance

By Mark Conley, Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySqdP_0gPWUjDv00
Election worker Kristie Downs sorts through ballots at the County Clerk's office. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBpou_0gPWUjDv00

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

It’s not over yet. We won’t know the final vote tallies in the June 7 primary election until next Tuesday, July 5. Next week is the deadline for California's county clerks to certify their election totals with the Secretary of State’s office.

Santa Cruz County plans to use all the time up to July 5 to finalize its results.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 1,000 votes countywide that were still being processed, County Clerk Tricia Webber told Lookout. The final count is a motley assortment of checks and double-checks her office does to make sure the count is right. That “tail end of the canvas” work, the unglamorous work of democracy, includes:

  • “Finishing the manual tally, duplicating damaged ballots, investigating anomalies, tagging voter records with history, and reconciling the voting locations,” Webber said. There were nearly 200 ballots that had to be finalized because they were ripped or torn.
  • “Finishing the adjudicating of the same-day registration ballots and the provisional ballots. We are waiting for people to cure their signatures on vote-by-mail ballot envelopes. They have until Sunday to cure them,” she said.
  • “Doing on Friday a manual tally of all Measure F ballots since it is close,” Webber added. If not completed Friday, that manual recount will be finished next Tuesday.

It is Measure F — the effort to add a one-half-percent sales tax within the city of Santa Cruz — that has proved to be the closest race. The latest numbers, reported last Wednesday , showed "no" leading "yes" by 100 votes.

Thus the headcount.

“I want to make sure that the totals I certify are correct,” said Webber. “I will be inviting the city to come assist with that recount.”

When all the counting is done, we’ll have the completed list of winners, losers and who advances to the November general election. That list is almost complete, and we’ve detailed it, with charts, here. At the bottom of this story, you’ll find a sum-up of the results.

Measure F: The $8 million question



With the city’s 2023 general fund estimated to total about $127 million, Measure F would account for about 6% of the potential spending. If Measure F were to pass, city officials would have more latitude on what to spend more on — to respond to expressed public needs, as noted below in a recent poll — or less.

With the “no” votes ahead by 100 with final counting underway, city leaders are preparing themselves for the likely reality that the additional $8 million annually won’t be materializing.

“While it’s a razor-thin margin,” Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker said, “based on current trends we’re not optimistic.”

A “yes” vote would authorize the city to raise its sales tax by 0.5%, from 9.25% to 9.75%. The new revenue would go to the city’s general fund, and the city council would determine where to allocate the money.

“Those dollars could have gone towards supporting critical services for the community from addressing our public safety staffing challenges to mitigating wildfire risks,” Huffaker said. “It’s a big loss.”

The measure, originally proposed by the budget and revenue subcommittee of the city council, required a fiscal emergency vote, indicating that the council recognized a major disruption in operations or services due to an unforeseen or sudden decrease in funds.

The city intended to use the additional tax funds to address key areas of concern, according to city spokesperson Elizabeth Smith.

Ahead of the June primary vote , the city conducted a poll of residents, asking for their priorities in city funding. Those wants — including an emphasis on impacts of homelessness and the need for housing, adequate local water supplies, and wildfire prevention — would be much harder to satisfy with a Measure F loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M55BX_0gPWUjDv00
Results from a survey of June 2022 likely voters regarding serious issues in Santa Cruz. (City of Santa Cruz)

While funds would go into the general fund with no specific earmark, Huffaker told Lookout this week that, in lieu of a late vote turnaround, numerous city initiatives will be under the microscope after fiscal year 2023, which has already been budgeted. That includes homelessness response, which largely relies on much one-time funding.

“Much of our proactive investments in homelessness response are being funded by one-time state and federal funding,” he said. “Without new and expanded revenue sources, these efforts are at risk as one-time dollars run out.”

Other city services are in question as well, with some departments already being told to cut budgets for the coming year. Even though city leaders understand it was “a challenging economic environment to ask the community to increase taxes,” it doesn’t change Santa Cruz’s post-pandemic fiscal realities, said Huffaker.

“We will be exploring other revenue opportunities, increasing cost recovery for city programs, and take a hard look at what level of staffing and services are sustainable,” he said. “We cannot sustain the current levels given the lack of resources and the rising cost to provide those services.”

The penultimate results of the June 7 primary election



rail-trail Measure D Greenway proponents having conceded defeat a countywide tax on tourists county disposable-cup tax city of Santa Cruz district elections

In the races for Santa Cruz County Supervisor , Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Justin Cummings are headed for a District 3 showdown in November, when Jimmy Dutra and Felipe Hernandez will face off in District 4.

And in State Assembly contests , former Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin got a big boost on her home turf to secure a spot on the November ballot for District 28, against former Monte Sereno Mayor Liz Lawler, the only Republican among the four candidates. District 30, meanwhile, will pit Democrat Dawn Addis against Republican Vicki Nohrden.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com

South Monterey County cities plan Fourth of July events

SALINAS VALLEY — Fourth of July events are planned throughout South Monterey County beginning this weekend and continuing into Monday to celebrate the United States’ Declaration of Independence. KING CITY. King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s annual fireworks show will once again be held the day before...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz, CA
Elections
State
California State
Local
California Elections
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
Monte Sereno, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Elections
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Lookout Santa Cruz

Going to bat for affordable housing: In passionate tug of war over Soquel project, supporters get loud

While vocal neighborhood opposition turned out at Cabrillo College on Monday night, so did a fervent cast of believers in affordable housing projects such as the Project Homekey development on Park Avenue on the border of Aptos, Soquel and Capitola. That project has received a $10.7 million grant from the state to add 36 units to an area that, like much of Santa Cruz County, is unaccustomed to growth.
SOQUEL, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

6,400 Workers Gone: What to Do?

Editor’s note: For all the employers who put up a “We’re hiring” sign and are still looking, here’s the explanation: 6,400 fewer workers. Will the job market ever return to normal? Read on. •••. The Santa Cruz County Workforce Development Board contracted with BW...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#City Council#Economic Environment#Homelessness#State
pajaronian.com

Dozens of renters still await help on eve of moratorium deadline

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—As the statewide eviction moratorium expires on June 30, many renters with past due bills as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic are still waiting for financial help which, unless they take action, might never come. Across Santa Cruz County, some 2,666 people have submitted applications to...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

With $25 million in state funding near, Watsonville Community Hospital purchase becomes more likely

The local nonprofit tasked with raising money to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital is about to receive $25 million from the state. If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the final budget including that allocation, the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project will still need more than $12 million to reach its goal, but organizers say most of that money should be raised before the Aug. 31 deadline.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
benitolink.com

HPD and San Benito Sheriff’s Department enforcing fireworks laws during holiday

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. The end of June to the Fourth of July has the booming sound we all know so well: fireworks, legal and illegal. To avoid being fined, residents are advised to use only “safe and sane” fireworks, those that do not go more than 15 feet in the air, and to use them only within Hollister and San Juan Bautista city limits.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister council meeting implodes

Mayor Ignacio Velazquez listening to resident Celeste Toledo Bocanegra who accused him of being part of the problem after reading from the mayor company's website how it has worked with developers. Photo by John Chadwell. Councilwoman Dolores Morales said the city should not pay lawyers to write an ordinance the...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose resident Lebnitz Tran pleads guilty to $3.6M COVID funds fraud

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Jose man accused of submitting multiple fake applications for small business COVID relief funds - obtaining more than $3.6 million in fraudulent payments that funded a luxury lifestyle - pleaded guilty to criminal charges, authorities said Friday.A federal grand jury charged Lebnitz Tran last year with six counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud. Under a plea agreement Tran pleaded guilty to two of the wire fraud counts; if he complies with the plea agreement, the remaining counts will be dismissed, said a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

This San Jose Farmers’ Market Vendor Says She’s Spending $800 a Week in Gas

One Watsonville berry farmer spent $100 in just one morning before hitting the Saratoga Farmers Market on a recent Saturday. Daisy Ortiz told the Mercury News she visits about eight markets a week, traveling sometimes two hours between destinations. The total ends up at about $800 a week in gas. “We have to eat so I have to be out here. I can’t quit,” Ortiz told Eryn Gandotra, a rising senior at Santa Clara High writing for the Mercury through the Mosaic Journalism Workshop.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
848
Followers
724
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy