ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kb17v_0gPWUdvZ00

June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons and are expected to use their additional cap space to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports about the trade and Knicks' intention to acquire Brunson late Tuesday. Those reports also stated that the Knicks are expected to offer Brunson a four-year deal worth at least $100 million.

NBA free agency will start Thursday.

The Knicks, who will not receive any players back in the trade with the Pistons, cleared $19 million in salary cap space with the move. They also sent the Pistons two future second-round picks and cash. The Knicks will have a total of about $30 million of cap space to work with this summer.

Brunson, 25, averaged a career-high 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 79 appearances last season for the Mavericks. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound point guard made $1.8 million last season, the final year of his rookie contract. Brunson joined the Mavericks as a second-round pick out of Villanova in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Noel, 28, averaged just 3.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 25 appearances last season for the Knicks. The 6-foot-11 center is set to make $9.2 million in 2022-23, with a team option for 2023-24.

Burks, 30, averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 81 appearances last season for the Knicks. The 6-foot-6 guard/forward also is signed through next season with a team option in 2023-24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Dallas, TX
New York City, NY
Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nerlens Noel
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Basketball#The New York Knicks#The Detroit Pistons#Espn#Athletic#Yahoo Sports#Villanova
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Changes Course With The Sixers

James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season and as many noted, he was a shell of his former self. Having come off of a quad injury, there was suspicion that Harden was simply not feeling like himself and that he needed an extra summer to get himself right. Of course, the prospect of a fully healthy Harden should be music to the ears of Sixers fans, but there are no guarantees that he will be at his previous MVP levels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers could have 1 taker for Tobias Harris’ contract?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ prayers may be getting answered. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are a potential landing spot for 76ers forward Tobias Harris if Philly re-engages in trade talks for him. The 76ers are widely known to be shopping Harris and the $77 million he has left on his contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report. John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
387K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy