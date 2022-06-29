Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson

June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons and are expected to use their additional cap space to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports about the trade and Knicks' intention to acquire Brunson late Tuesday. Those reports also stated that the Knicks are expected to offer Brunson a four-year deal worth at least $100 million.

NBA free agency will start Thursday.

The Knicks, who will not receive any players back in the trade with the Pistons, cleared $19 million in salary cap space with the move. They also sent the Pistons two future second-round picks and cash. The Knicks will have a total of about $30 million of cap space to work with this summer.

Brunson, 25, averaged a career-high 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 79 appearances last season for the Mavericks. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound point guard made $1.8 million last season, the final year of his rookie contract. Brunson joined the Mavericks as a second-round pick out of Villanova in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Noel, 28, averaged just 3.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 25 appearances last season for the Knicks. The 6-foot-11 center is set to make $9.2 million in 2022-23, with a team option for 2023-24.

Burks, 30, averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 81 appearances last season for the Knicks. The 6-foot-6 guard/forward also is signed through next season with a team option in 2023-24.