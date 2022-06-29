ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanamingo, MN

Area residents to celebrate Fourth of July in Wanamingo

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
The Kenyon Leader
The Kenyon Leader
 3 days ago

For residents in the Kenyon-Wanamingo area, the Fourth of July calls for extra celebration with traditional activities.

A wide range of events — from bounce houses, a tractor and truck pull, fire department picnic and dance, parade and fireworks — are slated for Wanamingo’s Fourth of July celebration this year.

The weekend celebration kicks off with a co-ed volleyball tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2 at JB’s Tavern.

A tractor and truck pull, sponsored by the Wanamingo Fire Department, begins at 10 a.m. at the industrial park, just south of Highway 60.

Activities ramp back up Sunday, July 3 with Trinity and Wanamingo Lutheran’s outdoor worship at 9 a.m. in Riverside Park. The annul Fire Department’s picnic and dance ends the evening from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Polka Dots and the Thrillbillies will perform.

Celebrating Independence Day

Crowds are urged to head to North Main Street on Monday, July 4 for a slate of all-day activities.

Bounce houses, including the wacky moonwalk, obstacle course and toddler moonwalk, will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Wanamingo Commercial Club’s yard games for all ages can be played from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees can support a variety of community organizations Monday like at the Minneola Lutheran Church during its pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Community Center, or the Lion’s Club through purchasing sundaes, cotton candy and/or popcorn from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Drink and food specials will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at JB’s Tavern.

Those looking to cool off can take advantage of the Wanamingo City Pool’s free open swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flour Child Creations will celebrate its sixth anniversary from noon to 2 p.m. with Three Chix Fundraising serving snow cones.

Wanamingo Lutheran Church hosts a silent auction from noon to 4 p.m., and the Zumrota Band plays on Main Street by the log cabin and water tower at 1 p.m.

While parade participants gather at Ag Partners for the 2:30 p.m. grand parade commencement, parade goers will dress up in their best red, white and blue apparel and line the streets of Wanamingo awaiting its arrival.

A bean bag and keg throw tournament follows the parade at JB’s Tavern.

The annual Fire Department water fight begins at 4 p.m. at the Fire Hall. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo Legion Baseball Game follows at 5 p.m.

Fireworks ring in the end of the weekend’s festivities at dusk.

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

The Landing purchases a new building to call home

(ABC 6 News) -The Landing MN, a local non-profit organization for those who experience homelessness, closed on a building that will finally be their home. It will be located at 426 Third Avenue Southeast in downtown Rochester. The Landing has moved around in temporary spaces such as the Salvation Army,...
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin’s annual Freedom Fest 4th of July celebration to be held July 1st-4th

Austin’s annual Freedom Fest celebration for the 4th of July will be getting underway Friday evening, and activities will continue throughout the rest of the long holiday weekend. The Austin Enhancement Group was recently established to help organize Austin’s 4th of July Freedom Fest, and group member Taylor Bliese talked with KAUS about what the group’s main role will be with the celebration moving forward….
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea auto dealership donates thousands to food distribution center

(ABC 6 News) - There's more food to go around at the First Presbyterian Church's Food Distribution Center in Albert Lea thanks to an area audio dealership. Members at Dave Syverson Auto Center spent the last month collecting food donations from customers, along with donating $100 for every car sold. In total, they were able to donate $6,000 from those sales and another $1,000 worth of food, which they delivered on Friday.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Big Crowd Welcomes New Owner to Longtime Owatonna Business

The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism used Tuesday's Business After Hours event to act as a chance to "officially welcome new owner to the long-established, Kottke Jewelers" in downtown Owatonna. Lauren Kozelka took over as owner of the 100-year-old business earlier this year, saying it "fulfilled a lifelong...
OWATONNA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Wanamingo, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato announces Red, Hot & Boom Fireworks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re keeping away from the backyard fireworks, the City of Mankato has plenty for you to see this Fourth of July. The city announced this morning that the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge as well as Riverfront Park will be available to see the Red, Hot and Boom display.
MANKATO, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Caribou Coffee construction set to start

A new Caribou Coffee drive-thru is set to start construction after the Fourth of July. The location received approvals from the city in April after running into some challenges with the building codes. Java Companies had originally applied for a variance but instead received approval from the city for an...
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fourth Of July#Tavern#S Club#Jb#Trinity#Fire Department#Thrillbillies
KEYC

Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

The Night Market returns to downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Night Market is returning to downtown Rochester this weekend. The markets will be held every other Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at 307 E Center St.. Event organizers say it's an opportunity to build sustainable relationships between customers and BIPOC vendors. It's also an...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Public Meeting Today Concerning Risky Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public informational meeting will take place this evening in Rochester to discuss plans for future upgrades to what has become a dangerous local intersection. Olmsted County has been working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to develop plans for improving the current at-grade intersection...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
winonaradio.com

Update on New Jail Construction in Winona

(KWNO)- Winona County Sherrif, Ron Ganrude, met with project managers on Tuesday to get an update on the construction of the new jail in Winona. Ganrude says the project is right on schedule to be completed in June of 2023. As of Tuesday, construction is 45% completed. Ganrude mentioned that...
WINONA, MN
Kristen Walters

Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

After manhole explosions near U, Met Council warns not to flush gas down the toilet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued a warning about what people can dump in the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council says it thinks someone released gasoline into the system. "It is a stark reminder that the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the agency said Friday. "The Metropolitan Council, and its Environmental Services division, is warning residents, businesses, and industries not to put gas or other flammable materials down the sewer." Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a fraternity house for a fire in the basement. As they put that out, reports came in of manhole covers being blown out of the street, indicating a possible gasoline spill in the sewer line. That triggered evacuations at residence halls, fraternities as well as a local daycare and YMCA.  Centerpoint Energy told WCCO their crews found no natural gas leaks. People in the area were advised to continue to stay aware and call 911 if they smell gas. No one was hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Sad News Announced by 2 Seasonal Businesses in Rochester

Mother Nature has had some good days and bad days lately in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, some of those bad days included colder than normal temps, lots of rain, and we've had quite a bit of hail too. Unfortunately, the weather has been a frustration for some seasonal businesses in our area, and two just announced that they are closed for the season.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

New Conagra vegetable processing plant opens in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Conagra Brands, Inc. opens its new state-of-the-art vegetable processing plant in Waseca. The new $300 million, 245,000 square foot Birds Eye facility processes fresh vegetables to support Conagra’s frozen meals business. “With the state of employment and the way things are going these days, what...
WASECA, MN
The Kenyon Leader

The Kenyon Leader

Kenyon, MN
14
Followers
140
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kenyon Leader has been serving Goodhue County since 1885 and publishes Wednesdays & online at www.TheKenyonLeader.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/the_kenyon_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy