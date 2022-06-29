Area residents to celebrate Fourth of July in Wanamingo

For residents in the Kenyon-Wanamingo area, the Fourth of July calls for extra celebration with traditional activities.

A wide range of events — from bounce houses, a tractor and truck pull, fire department picnic and dance, parade and fireworks — are slated for Wanamingo’s Fourth of July celebration this year.

The weekend celebration kicks off with a co-ed volleyball tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2 at JB’s Tavern.

A tractor and truck pull, sponsored by the Wanamingo Fire Department, begins at 10 a.m. at the industrial park, just south of Highway 60.

Activities ramp back up Sunday, July 3 with Trinity and Wanamingo Lutheran’s outdoor worship at 9 a.m. in Riverside Park. The annul Fire Department’s picnic and dance ends the evening from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Polka Dots and the Thrillbillies will perform.

Celebrating Independence Day

Crowds are urged to head to North Main Street on Monday, July 4 for a slate of all-day activities.

Bounce houses, including the wacky moonwalk, obstacle course and toddler moonwalk, will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Wanamingo Commercial Club’s yard games for all ages can be played from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees can support a variety of community organizations Monday like at the Minneola Lutheran Church during its pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Community Center, or the Lion’s Club through purchasing sundaes, cotton candy and/or popcorn from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Drink and food specials will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at JB’s Tavern.

Those looking to cool off can take advantage of the Wanamingo City Pool’s free open swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flour Child Creations will celebrate its sixth anniversary from noon to 2 p.m. with Three Chix Fundraising serving snow cones.

Wanamingo Lutheran Church hosts a silent auction from noon to 4 p.m., and the Zumrota Band plays on Main Street by the log cabin and water tower at 1 p.m.

While parade participants gather at Ag Partners for the 2:30 p.m. grand parade commencement, parade goers will dress up in their best red, white and blue apparel and line the streets of Wanamingo awaiting its arrival.

A bean bag and keg throw tournament follows the parade at JB’s Tavern.

The annual Fire Department water fight begins at 4 p.m. at the Fire Hall. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo Legion Baseball Game follows at 5 p.m.

Fireworks ring in the end of the weekend’s festivities at dusk.