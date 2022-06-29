ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Creating a Perfect Out-of-Office Email Response

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xjXY_0gPWUaHO00
Image via iStock.

You are exhausted from putting in long hours at work but have finally reached that vacation time you scheduled months in advance. You set up your work email to say you’ll be away and who to contact instead.

It should be that simple, right?

But you know you will still have plenty of people who don’t take the hint and continue to try and reach you. The Wall Street Journal discussed this struggle of how you can actually enjoy your away time in peace and not feel guilty about it.

Part of the reason people do feel guilty about being out of the office is that American work culture is very team-centric. If you are thinking about yourself, it is often framed as being selfish. But this is your vacation time. If you can’t be selfish on your own time off, when can you?

So if you are looking for a good out-of-office email reply, perhaps the best advice you can learn is to not be apologetic about it.

Unless your workplace is really badly structured, they should have accounted for you being away and have someone else handling whatever you would have been working on.

Your company should not fall apart just because you are unavailable after giving everyone notice that that was going to be the case.

As far as automated replies that can help ease your worries, humor might be the key. You definitely want to make sure you know your audience well enough to pull it off, but a jokey message can convey your point while also relaying that whatever someone wants to reach you about can’t be so urgent that it requires immediate attention from you specifically.

Some find the freedom to express themselves in that way a bit liberating.

This strategy is common enough that Iceland’s tourism office recently made the news for their out-of-office emails written by horses. This is a service where actual horses walk across giant keyboards and the result becomes your out-of-office message.

It’s a humorous way to remind you to just enjoy your vacation and forget about work.

If even those tactics don’t succeed for you, you can also try turning off your email notifications while you are gone so you don’t get distracted from relaxing. And if you really need to set your mind at ease, allow yourself one daily peek at your inbox to confirm the world is not ending.

For more on what you can do to enjoy your time away from work without feeling guilty, read the Wall Street Journal article here.

___________

Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University, the sponsor of VISTA Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

4 Easy Tips for Managing Unread Email Overload

Regardless of how many email accounts you have to try and organize your communication, they can quickly become overrun. Even basic services you need to perform your job, like Google, Slack, Asana, or your company itself can all fill your inbox up with unnecessary updates.
TECHNOLOGY
Odyssey

Advice From Dying People

Despite the Depressive nature of the topic at hand and slightly ominous title, I want to preface this article by stating that my intent in writing this is to share what I have gained from working with individuals during their last chapters in this life. Although a taboo topic, death is an inevitable part of life and there is infinite beauty to reflect on before that time comes. Here are their thoughts (names have been changed in order to protect privacy).
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboards#Wilmington University#American
Inc.com

Avoid Overuse of Punctuation and Say What You Mean Instead

"Thank you!!! We appreciate your business!!" writes a breathless customer service agent. "I'm sooo sorry!!!" writes an administrative assistant after making an error. "Are you sure??!!" inquires a warehouse employee. Excessive punctuation, in the form of multiple exclamation marks, makes the writer seem overexcited. If you overuse this punctuation mark,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Daily Beast

You Need to Make a Personal Poop Bank, Scientists Say

Stock up on the Metamucil, folks. Scientists say you need to start saving your poop. A team of researchers at ​​Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital published an opinion article in the journal Trends in Molecular Medicine today sounding the alarm on a trend in how human gut microbiomes (microorganisms in your digestive tract like bacteria) have changed in the past decades. These changes have been connected to an increase in digestive system disease, allergies, and even type 2 diabetes.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Relationship Ambivalence: Should You Stay or Should You Go?

Relationship ambivalence is extremely stressful and leaves little room to feel safe and at ease in one's own skin. Many people stay in unhappy relationships due to a fear of being left alone with their own emotions. Relationship ambivalence may result in a couple staying together if a new energy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mic

40 clever things on Amazon that make you look better with almost no effort

I’m a firm believer that looking good doesn’t have to require a ton of effort. Between work, errands, and social plans, who has time to spend hours in front of the mirror anyway? Luckily, these clever products on Amazon can actually make your beauty or grooming routine a breeze. From a set of teeth-whitening pens that are easy to use to a vitamin-packed hair serum that nourishes dry strands, these things provide great results in little to no time at all.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Jennifer Bonn

My husband knows things

My husband constantly amazes me with the things he knows. I’m not talking about facts and figures, I’m talking about knowing how everything works and how to fix what doesn’t, knowing there are parts of things I never knew existed, and having keen observation and problem-solving skills. It is so impressive that my youngest daughter has asked him to write down all the things he knows in a book that she can take with her when she leaves here to live on her own. I have begged him to never leave me because my knowledge is woefully inferior to his and I would not know what was making the whossimagigger not work. Here are a few examples of when I have looked at him with my mouth open while I say, “How did you know how to do this?” Before I give you the examples, I also have to add that he tries to explain to me each time what he did to fix the problem, and I nod my head while I wonder what on earth he is talking about.
Ars Technica

A wide range of routers are under attack by new, unusually sophisticated malware

An unusually advanced hacking group has spent almost two years infecting a wide range of routers in North America and Europe with malware that takes full control of connected devices running Windows, macOS, and Linux, researchers reported on Tuesday. So far, researchers from Lumen Technologies' Black Lotus Labs say they've...
TECHNOLOGY
psychologytoday.com

Talking to a Schizoid Personality

A disturbing feeling of a hollow or empty self usually has a distinctive connotation of the uncanny and estrange, resembling depersonalization. Dereism is the separation of associations from experience. The development of therapeutic relationships is built on the characterological constitution of schizoid personality. Schizoid is a paradox: a mixture of...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Personal Brand Is Dead

When I was 21, the cool thing to be was famous on Instagram. Now the cooler thing to be is a mystery. Anonymity is in. The youngest adult generation and the most online generation is frustrated with being surveilled and embarrassed by attention-seeking behaviors. This has instigated a retreat into smaller internet spaces and secret-sharing apps, as well as a mini-renaissance for Tumblr, where users rarely use their full names. (The majority of new users are Gen Z, according to Chenda Ngak, a spokesperson for Tumblr’s parent company.) The voice- and text-chat app Discord, known for a culture of anonymous and pseudonymous discussion, now has 150 million users; anonymously run hyper-niche meme accounts are suddenly the coolest, most exciting follows on Instagram. The group-therapy app Chill Pill offers a “world of future friends and better days” but does not permit the sharing of any personally identifying information. (I downloaded the app but can’t make a real account—I’m over the age limit, which is 24.)
INTERNET
NYLON

9 Protection Crystals To Preserve Good Energy In Your Home

For thousands of years, it’s been believed that the earth’s crystals hold all kinds of healing properties and abilities. One of the main superpowers these beauties can house? Protection. In fact, there is a whole slew of special protection crystals that can keep bad vibes at bay. While many people make sure they armor up with them before leaving the house, what about when they get home? Unless you never have anyone or anything entering your house, all sorts of unwanted energy can find its way inside. So how do you stop negative vibes at the door? An intentionally curated set of protection crystals for the home, that’s how.
LIFESTYLE
HackerNoon

David Copperfield: Chapter 12 - Liking Life On My Own Account No Better, I Form A Great Resolution

In due time, Mr. Micawber’s petition was ripe for hearing; and that gentleman was ordered to be discharged under the Act, to my great joy. His creditors were not implacable; and Mrs. Micawber informed me that even the revengeful boot-maker had declared in open court that he bore him no malice, but that when money was owing to him he liked to be paid. He said he thought it was human nature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Don't Get "Hoovered" by Toxic People

Hoovering is a way that people manipulate others into resuming contact. Hoovering may happen when the person is low on narcissistic supply. The best way to respond to a hoovering attempt is to not respond. Toxic people mistreat you but don't want to lose your attention. They expect to be...
RELATIONSHIPS
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy