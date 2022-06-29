ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put Price Tag On Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjLKh_0gPWUXa500

Borussia Dortmund have placed a huge price tag on Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham according to a report.

Borussia Dortmund have placed a huge price tag on Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham according to a report.

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

The 18-year-old has been linked with the Reds and Los Blancos over recent months but it was thought that the Bundesliga club would not be prepared to sell during the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Liverpool will soon be in need of freshening up their midfield options with James Milner (37), Jordan Henderson (32), and Thiago Alcantara (31) all in their thirties.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain who have just one year left on their current deals.

A report from BILD Sport has now suggested that England international Bellingham could be available but only at a very expensive asking price of €120million.

Despite the hefty price tag, interested clubs may be keen to get a deal done now ahead of next summer in case the talented midfielder excels at the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Liverpool have shown in the past with their moves for Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez, Naby Keita, and Alisson Becker that they are prepared to pay a premium to get the right player. It will be interesting to see if they adopt a similar strategy with Bellingham.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ada Hegerberg is back! Norway star ended her five-year boycott just in time for the Euros having overcome 21 months of injury hell to help Lyon to European glory... and there will be absolutely no 'twerking' if they win

Ada Hegerberg is already the comeback queen of this summer's European Championship before a ball has even been kicked. The striker returned to the Norway team in March after ending a five-year exile in protest at the national federation's treatment of the women's game and, as one of the world's best players, will shoulder the high expectations of her country during the tournament.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
James Milner
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Daily Mail

QPR, Hull and Birmingham among several Championship clubs monitoring Leeds forward Tyler Roberts over possible loan deal for Wales international

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts is drawing interest from a number of Championship clubs after they were alerted to his availability. QPR and Hull City made enquiries for the Wales international last week and Leeds may now be willing to let him out on loan with view to a permanent deal next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Reds#Bild Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy