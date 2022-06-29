ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Jeter’s wife, Hannah, celebrates his birthday with troll-worthy tribute

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Hannah Jeter capped off husband Derek Jeter’s birthday celebration with a comical Instagram tribute.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 32, snapped a photo of the Yankees legend, 48, sleeping in bed, which she then shared with her followers.

“Happy belated birthday @derekjeter,” Hannah wrote two days after Jeter’s actual June 26 birthday,.

Hannah Jeter celebrated husband Derek Jeter’s birthday by sharing a photo of the Yankees legend sleeping in bed.
Instagram/Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter, who has been married to Derek Jeter since 2016, also puckered up to the MLB icon in a separate snap.
Instagram/Hannah Jeter

Jeter later reposted his wife’s Instagram Story and vowed, “I’ll get you back!”

The couple, who has been married since 2016 and share three young daughters, appear to be on a family vacation, according to additional photos shared on social media.

In one photo, Hannah is seen puckering up to Jeter against a backdrop that features a beach and clear blue water. She also tagged Jeter’s new premium performance apparel, Greatness Wins, in her posts.

Derek Jeter appeared to be holding a “Captain Derek” cup while hanging outdoors.
Instagram/Derek Jeter

Jeter also tagged Greatness Wins in shots shared on his own Instagram Stories. In one post, he’s also seen holding a cup that appears to read “Captain Derek”

Earlier this month, Mr. and Mrs. Jeter stunned on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of his upcoming ESPN docuseries, “The Captain.”

At the time, Hannah shared a photo of the couple at the premiere on Instagram, where she gushed over her husband.

Hannah Jeter celebrated Derek Jeter’s birthday.
Hannah Jeter/Instagram
Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter attend the New York premiere of “The Captain” on June 12, 2022.
Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

“Proud of you @derekjeter on the premiere of The Captain at @tribeca !” Hannah exclaimed at the time.

“The Captain” premieres on July 18.

