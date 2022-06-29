ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFC Pre-season: Liverpool faces Manchester United. The Premier League giants clash in Bangkok on 12th July at 2.00 pm UK kick-off time, details and team news

By Zubin Daver
 3 days ago

Premier League archrivals Liverpool and Manchester United will meet in Thailand on July 12th at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok. This will mark the first friendly game of their respective pre-season tours.

Planning and setting up for yet another great season of football is underway. This is a chance for players to reach full fitness, for managers to try out new styles and strategies for young and new players to take their chances.

Liverpool, come into the new season on the back of domestic laurels as they won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The season however ended with a minor upset given that Manchester City and Real Madrid pipped them to the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jurgen Klopp has always said that he likes to wrap up his transfer activity early and ensure that the entire squad is available for pre-season. Keeping that in mind, Liverpool have already added Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay to their roster.

This game marks the first occasion where Jurgen Klopp will take on Erik Ten Hag in a newfound era in the Liverpool and Manchester United rivalry.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Pre-season Friendly Details

This pre-season friendly , called, ‘The Match’ is set to take place on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The kick-off is scheduled at 2.00 pm UK time.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will have players a few players arriving late for pre-season. This is because of the Nations League games that were played in June. The final list of players flying will be released later.

The Liverpool first-team players confirmed to travel are Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, James Milner, Joel Matip, Thiago, and Roberto Firmino who are expected to be back in training from day one.

IMAGO / Newspix

It is in this week that fans will have the chance to see new signings Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsey, and Fabio Carvalho in action for the first time in Liverpool Red.

Liverpool style changes expected?

With the additions made to the Liverpool line-up, we might see Jurgen Klopp change their plans slightly. Previously, Klopp has been reluctant to change from his preferred 4-3-3.

There are shouts that we might look at Liverpool lining up 4-2-3-1 given the new acquisitions. This could be the first time we see Klopp making a change to his style if he does so.

The Reds are traveling to Southeast Asia after seven years

Regarding this Liverpool preseason tour, Ben Latty, commercial director at Liverpool, mentioned: “Pre-season tour is a vitally important time of year for our players to prepare for the upcoming season, and it provides a fantastic opportunity to meet with fans around the world.

“Since the start of the pandemic we’ve been unable to travel for pre-season and so we’re extremely excited to be able to visit our supporters globally once again and compete in games like ‘The Match’.

“This trip to Bangkok will be very special and we’re really looking forward to having many of our supporters with us along the way.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

PREMIER LEAGUE
