ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Reject Opening Nottingham Forest Bid For Neco Williams

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFMhB_0gPWUCI400

Liverpool have rejected an offer for defender Neco Williams from Nottingham Forest according to a report

Liverpool have rejected an offer for defender Neco Williams from Nottingham Forest according to a report.

There has been much speculation over recent weeks regarding the future of the Welsh international and that has ramped up further after Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Despite the 21-year-old's obvious talent, Williams' desire to play regular first-team football to secure his place in the Wales team for the 2022 World Cup may mean he is forced to look for a move.

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears untouchable for years to come in the right-back position at Liverpool and with Ramsay being brought in as cover, it would appear that Williams is free to leave.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham with the West London club and Southampton both credited with an interest in taking him on a permanent deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zy8sQ_0gPWUCI400

IMAGO / Sportimage

The suggestion is that Liverpool are looking for a fee of around £15million to be persuaded to sell Williams.

There are no details however in the report by Ryan Taylor in the Express as to how close Forest were to that number and if they will return with an improved offer.

It does seem inevitable that the talented Welshman will move on from Anfield providing the valuation of the club is met.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Neco Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool Football Club#Manchester United#Uk#Nottingham Forest#Fulham#Imago#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy