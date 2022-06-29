Olympia YMCA offers showers by appointment to people who are homeless

The Plum Street YMCA in downtown Olympia is offering showers by appointment to area homeless, the parent organization announced Tuesday.

South Sound YMCA says it has partnered with the city of Olympia’s Homeless Response Program and Capital Recovery Center to “ensure all members of our community have access to basic needs.”

Showers are available at the Plum Street location between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Appointments are 30 minutes each. Towels are provided.

To make an appointment, call the city of Olympia Homeless Response Team at 360-790-1986, or Capital Recovery Center at 360-357-2582.