Olympia, WA

Olympia YMCA offers showers by appointment to people who are homeless

By Rolf Boone
 3 days ago

The Plum Street YMCA in downtown Olympia is offering showers by appointment to area homeless, the parent organization announced Tuesday.

South Sound YMCA says it has partnered with the city of Olympia’s Homeless Response Program and Capital Recovery Center to “ensure all members of our community have access to basic needs.”

Showers are available at the Plum Street location between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Appointments are 30 minutes each. Towels are provided.

To make an appointment, call the city of Olympia Homeless Response Team at 360-790-1986, or Capital Recovery Center at 360-357-2582.

ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

