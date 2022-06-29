ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Setback rules Real World out of Eclipse bid

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Real World will miss Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse following a setback, trainer Saeed bin Suroor has revealed.

Runner-up to Baaeed on his last two starts in Newbury’s Lockinge Stakes and in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, the Godolphin handler was preparing to step the five-year-old back up in trip for Sandown’s Group One feature.

Frankie Dettori had been pencilled in to ride the dual Group Two winner, who would have been bidding to give the in-form handler a 195th Group One success.

However, Bin Suroor reports the general 7-1 chance will miss the 10-furlong contest.

“Frankie is our man, but unfortunately the horse is not going to run,” Bin Suroor told the PA news agency.

“Frankie has been my friend for the last 30 years – we have travelled all over the world together and we wanted to use him, but unfortunately the horse coughed and scoped badly, so we decided not to run. It is disappointing, but you don’t run when they are not well.

“We will see how he is, but we will hope to use Frankie when there is something for him.”

Katie Boulter blown away by Serena Williams-conqueror Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter’s fine Wimbledon run ended in disappointing fashion with a one-sided defeat by Harmony Tan in the third round. Boulter produced the best result of her career by upsetting last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova on Thursday but was unable to get into the match against Tan, who has built on her first-round victory over Serena Williams brilliantly and is through to the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time.
TENNIS
newschain

Germans urged to prepare for possible gas shortage

The head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy has urged people to save energy and prepare for winter, when use increases, fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies. Federal Network Agency president Klaus Mueller urged house and apartment owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Test cricket’s most expensive over – a ball-by-ball account

Stuart Broad sent down the most expensive over in Test history as India piled on tail-end runs at Edgbaston. Visiting captain Jasprit Bumrah was throwing the bat with abandon, at one point swinging himself off his feet as Broad’s over went for 35 – seven more than the previous record.
SPORTS
newschain

England beaten by 14-man Australia in opening Test

England collapsed to a fourth successive defeat as their magic touch against Australia finally deserted them in a 30-28 loss in the series opener at Optus Stadium. The Wallabies had second row Darcy Swain sent off for a headbutt in the 34th minute but Eddie Jones’ tourists were still unable to secure a ninth successive victory in the fixture.
RUGBY
