Despite having to take down the frame of the metal building and basically start over, the new Greene County animal shelter may still be finished by the end of September. City of Jefferson building officer Chad Stevens reported at the June 28 city council meeting that although engineers are still working on a plan to address problems with the soil type and foundation piers, the project manager told him Monday that they’re still aiming for the original date for substantial completion, Sept. 30, 2022.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO