Registration open now for youth football season

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, June 30: At 10:55 am a deputy assisted the Jefferson PD with a two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of N. Elm St. At 11:35 am a deputy assisted the Boone County sheriff’s office with unlocking a car with a child in it in 100 block of 2nd St in Beaver. At 7:02 pm a deputy investigated a harassment complaint in the 400 block of Harding St in Churdan. Butch Thede, 73, of Churdan was arrested for disorderly conduct*, and on an outstanding warrant for harassment- third degree*.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO