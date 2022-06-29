ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Registration open now for youth football season

 3 days ago

The Greene County Youth Athletic Association (GCYAA) reminds parents that registration for the 2022 football program is now open and will close on Aug. 1. Parents can go to www.gcyaa.org to fill out...

Save the date – Relay for Life is July 26

After laying low due to public health concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic, Relay for Life is returning to Greene County in a streamlined format. The 2022 Relay for Life will be held Tuesday, July 26, from 4 to 6:30 pm as a companion event to the weekly farmers’ market in Jefferson.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Sheriff’s report – June 2022

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, June 30: At 10:55 am a deputy assisted the Jefferson PD with a two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of N. Elm St. At 11:35 am a deputy assisted the Boone County sheriff’s office with unlocking a car with a child in it in 100 block of 2nd St in Beaver. At 7:02 pm a deputy investigated a harassment complaint in the 400 block of Harding St in Churdan. Butch Thede, 73, of Churdan was arrested for disorderly conduct*, and on an outstanding warrant for harassment- third degree*.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Genealogy Society to meet Saturday

The Greene County Genealogy Society will meet Saturday, July 2, at 10 am in the basement meeting room at the Jefferson public library. Elaine Deluhery will have the program. All are welcome. The meeting room is handicap accessible.
JEFFERSON, IA
Greene County magistrate court, week ending July 1

In Greene County magistrate court Marne Irlbeck of Coon Rapids was sentenced June 29 to two days in jail with credit for time served on a charge of theft- fifth degree. She was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. She must pay $8 restitution to Dollar General and $121.07 court costs.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Wilson resigns from Scranton city council

The Scranton city council is looking for a new member following the recent resignation of Cassidy Wilson. She was elected to the council in 2019. She gave no reason for her resignation. A legal notice in The Scranton Journal this week advises residents the city council plans to fill the...
SCRANTON, IA

