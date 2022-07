ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The wait continues Thursday night, as lawmakers across New York State stand by for a special session called by Governor Hochul. Lawmakers on both sides have been waiting for the green light the majority of the day. The session was planned to start around noon. Lawmakers say they still have yet to see the proposed bill, which is partly about putting a limit on where concealed guns can be carried. While both sides await the debate, some local leaders are staying neutral.

