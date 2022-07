On Thursday, after weeks of protest from Ste. Genevieve County citizens wary of potential environmental damage from an incoming mining operation, the Missouri Department on Natural Resources (DNR) released its decision: It has issued the permit to let Nexgen Silica LLC mine 115 acres located in the largely-forested, heavily agriculture-oriented county. This is one of three permits that the company is required to have before mining operations can begin.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO