Jefferson, IA

Genealogy Society to meet Saturday

 3 days ago

The Greene County Genealogy Society will meet Saturday, July...

Greene County magistrate court, week ending July 1

In Greene County magistrate court Marne Irlbeck of Coon Rapids was sentenced June 29 to two days in jail with credit for time served on a charge of theft- fifth degree. She was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge. She must pay $8 restitution to Dollar General and $121.07 court costs.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Sheriff’s report – June 2022

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, June 30: At 10:55 am a deputy assisted the Jefferson PD with a two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of N. Elm St. At 11:35 am a deputy assisted the Boone County sheriff’s office with unlocking a car with a child in it in 100 block of 2nd St in Beaver. At 7:02 pm a deputy investigated a harassment complaint in the 400 block of Harding St in Churdan. Butch Thede, 73, of Churdan was arrested for disorderly conduct*, and on an outstanding warrant for harassment- third degree*.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

