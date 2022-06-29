There's a bounty of new resources that players can obtain on the new expansion map in Ark: Survival Evolved, Fjordur. Many of these resources are relatively easy to acquire, such as using Congealed Gas Balls to craft hazard gear or charged materials. If you're looking to find out how to find and use Congealed Gas Balls, we went over that in a previous Ark guide. For today, we will be going over how to find Sanguine Elixir, which can be one of the most useful items in all of Fjordur as long as players know how to use it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO