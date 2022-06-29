ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Sign Australian International Mary Fowler From Montpellier

By Matt Skinner
 3 days ago

The rebuild continues with Manchester City W.F.C manager Gareth Taylor bringing in Australian international Mary Fowler from Montpellier

Losing Georgia Stanway ( Bayern Munich ), Lucy Bronze ( Barcelona ), Caroline Weir and Karima Benameur Taieb meant that bringing in the right player would be critical for this season's Women's Super League .

Nothing seems to have fazed the 19-year-old about joining the WSL side.

Speaking about her decision to join City, Fowler said: “I’m really excited and proud to be joining this club – it’s a team that I’ve always wanted to play for, so I’m honoured to have this opportunity.

“I really admire the team’s style of play – when City play, you see football and how beautiful it is, and you can really fall in love with the game just by watching them, both the women and the men’s teams.”

Scoring 8 goals for the Division 1 Féminine side in 28 appearances will give Academy Stadium side a lift before kicking off the new league season in September.

Head Coach Gareth Taylor told Caroline Oatway : “Mary is a, without doubt, one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now and we’re absolutely thrilled to have her join us here at City.

“She has a maturity beyond her years but for her, she’s excited to come to England to learn and grow as a player.

“The fact that she made her senior international debut at just 15 really does show what high regard she is held in by the football world and we feel as though she’ll fit right in here with our team at City.

“Having her put pen to paper on a four-year deal also speaks volumes about our own commitment and also ours as a Club to her development, and we can’t wait to start working with her.”

